It's hard to tell if the Pittsburgh Pirates are truly building something or not. Too many times have we seen this franchise show promise only to then fall flat on their face. Over the last five seasons, the Pirates have placed no better than fourth in the National League Central, losing 100 games twice in that span. Though they aren't exactly representing contenders this season, there's hope yet again.

That hope mostly revolves around last year's first-round pick, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes. In just nine appearances, the former LSU pitcher is 4-0 with a 2.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 70 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 52.1 innings pitched. And he's just getting started.

There hasn't been this amount of excitement over one player for Pirates baseball in some time. And while he certainly has helped the team out, the Pirates are still a losing team. They're sitting at 40-43 in third place in the Central, with the Milwaukee Brewers holding a 9.5-game lead over them for first place. However, thanks to a weak National League, they're just three games back of the last Wild Card spot.

It seems highly unlikely this small market team would look to become buyers by the MLB Trade Deadline. But stranger things have happened and the team has even been rumored to be looking at offense at the deadline. However, this team still has just an 11.1 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. So, don't be surprised if they put some of their players on the trade block as the deadline approaches. And here's who might be on there.

Aroldis Chapman is familiar with the MLB Trade Deadline

Veteran closer Aroldis Chapman is no stranger to finding himself on a new team, whether it be before the season or during it. Now with the Pirates, his sixth team, the 36-year-old reliever could find himself as a major acquisition to some contending team at this year's deadline.

Though we've seen his ERA start to trend upward over the last several seasons, it's clear that struggling teams know they benefit from signing him every season simply because they know they can acquire trade talent from contenders wanting to make a move later. That's likely to be the case again this season, as Chapman signed just a one-year deal with Pittsburgh.

Currently, Chapman has a 3.90 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 28 walks in 30 innings pitched. Again, as needy as teams are for relievers as the postseason nears, Chapman, who can still throw his blazing fastball past hitters, is a good asset.

Would the Pirates trade Colin Holderman?

The Pirates truly have to decide what kind of team they want to be, not just this season but beyond. Do they really think they can win now? Probably not. So the best option is to keep adding depth to their farm system and continue their build for the future. But is Colin Holderman a part of that future or not?

Holderman, 28, has had a complete turnaround this season, pitching the best of his career. In 31 appearances, he's posting a 1.21 ERA in 29.2 innings pitched, allowing just four earned runs all season. He has struck out 33 batters and walked 13. In his last five games, he's given up just two hits, two earned runs, two walks, and struck out five.

Holderman won't reach arbitration until 2026 and is under club control through 2029.

We'll have to see how the month of July trends for Pittsburgh, but it wouldn't be all that shocking to see them at least take some phone calls should they increase in the loss column.