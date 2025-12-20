As the Detroit Pistons prepare to host the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, the team released its latest injury report involving two key rotation players.

The Pistons (21-6) listed veteran guard Caris LeVert as questionable with right knee soreness, while forward Duncan Robinson is probable with a left knee contusion for the matchup against Charlotte (9-18). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Both players appeared in Detroit’s 116-114 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, a result that snapped the Pistons’ four-game winning streak. LeVert logged 27 minutes in the contest, finishing with six points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal while shooting 3-for-8 from the field.

Robinson’s night was cut short after a knee-to-knee collision with Mavericks forward Naji Marshall. He exited early after recording two points and two rebounds on 1-for-7 shooting in 13 minutes.

Through 21 games this season, LeVert has provided backcourt depth for Detroit. The 30-year-old is averaging 9.4 points, three assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and a career-high 40.8 percent from three-point range in 20.8 minutes per contest.

Robinson has remained a consistent part of the Pistons’ wing rotation. The 31-year-old forward is averaging 11.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game across 25 appearances. He is shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 30.4 minutes.

Detroit enters Saturday’s game looking to regain momentum before heading on the road. Following the Hornets matchup, the Pistons will open a five-game road trip beginning Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET.