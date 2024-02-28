Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham got to exhale in enjoyment after defeating the Chicago Bulls 105-95. He described the victorious feeling as “amazing” in the postgame presser during the aftermath of the emotional and controversial loss to the New York Knicks on Monday.
“Man, this feels amazing. This feels amazing man. Emotional day yesterday. This morning, I still kinda felt it a little bit but we put it behind us and this is a huge game for us,” Cunningham explained, per Bally Sports Detroit.
The Pistons collectively voiced their frustration as a team after the officiating in the loss. Cunningham addressed how it was important to move forward from the disappointing emotions.
“I think it's just on the leaders of the group to carry that and everybody else kind of follow suit. Coach talked about it a couple times saying we got to put it behind us, got to respond and continue to push,” he shared, per Bally Sports Detroit. “And that's what we did. I'm just proud of my team, happy to be with these guys and this is an amazing response by us.”
Tuesday night's matchup against Chicago featured an inspired performance by Detroit. Their defensive energy got stronger as the game went on by holding the Bulls under 100 points on 39.8% shooting from the field and limiting them to 2-29 from three-point range.
Cunningham was a major anchor to the Pistons' victory leading them in scoring with 26 points on an impressive 9-13 from the field and 3-5 from three. Detroit had six different players score in double figures, including their 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick.
Since the NBA All-Star break ended, Cunningham has continued to elevate his game among his new supporting cast. He is averaging 28.5 points per game along with 6.3 assists, and 5.5 rebounds over the last four games. His efficiency matches with the other impressive numbers averaging 59% from the field and 50% from three in the same stretch. He has even cut down his turnovers at an impressive rate since being the league leader earlier in the season.