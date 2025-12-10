The Toronto Blue Jays are reassessing their bullpen options after missing out on Edwin Diaz, who agreed to a three-year, $69 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Jays had pursued Diaz as part of their effort to strengthen a pitching staff still seeking both starters and relievers despite recent deals with right-handers Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce. Toronto also does not expect to move José Berríos, who is owed $66 million over the next three seasons, narrowing their available avenues for upgrades.

One scenario under consideration involves dealing from the club’s outfield depth to acquire relief pitching, according to people briefed on the organization’s plans, per Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic. Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw and Joey Loperfido are among the players who could be included in discussions. Lukes is currently projected to start in left field unless Toronto signs free agent Kyle Tucker. Straw and Loperfido are highly regarded within the clubhouse; during the postseason, Bo Bichette and Louis Varland both described Straw as the most important presence in the room.

The challenge for Toronto is balancing performance needs with cultural stability. Trading Straw, combined with the potential loss of free-agent starters Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt, could affect the strong team environment that organizational figures credited with driving the club’s October success.

The Blue Jays intensified their bullpen search after Diaz chose Los Angeles over both Toronto and the New York Mets. With the Mets pivoting to target Padres closer Robert Suarez, the Jays have also entered the mix for Suarez as they continue to explore relief options.