Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Detroit Pistons intend to consider a few NBA assistant coaches for their head coach vacancy. Among those candidates is Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn. According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the Pistons plan on requesting permission from the Heat to interview their assistant.

At the conclusion of the 2022-2023 regular season, Dwane Casey announced that he would be stepping down as Detroit’s head coach. The Pistons’ head coaching search is expected to include Chris Quinn, Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee and former UConn men’s basketball head coach Kevin Ollie.

The Utah Jazz interviewed Quinn for their head coaching vacancy last year. The Washington Wizards interviewed Quinn two years ago.

Quinn has been an assistant under Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra for nearly a decade. The former point guard didn’t waste much time in joining Spoelstra’s staff when his playing career came to an end. Quinn spent most of his NBA career from 2006-2013 with Miami. Quinn spent a season as an assistant for Northwestern before becoming a Heat assistant coach.

The Pistons have arguably been the league’s worst franchise over the last four years. Detroit was swept in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Pistons have since suffered four straight losing seasons, never once winning more than 30.3% of their games. Detroit’s 17-65 record was the worst in the league this past season.

The Pistons’ head coaching job could be highly coveted because Detroit is tied with the best chance to win the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. Victor Wembanyama is arguably the best prospect since LeBron James.