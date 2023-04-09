Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After undergoing a brutal 17-65 season, the Detroit Pistons have decided to move on from Dwane Casey as head coach, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Casey will now move into a role in the Pistons’ front office.

In his five years as Detroit’s head coach, Casey held a record of just 121-263. The Pistons will now go in a different direction as they try to turn their franchise around.

Dwane Casey joined the Pistons prior to the 2018 season. He was coming off of winning Coach of the Year with the Toronto Raptors. With Toronto shockingly firing him, Casey seemed like a steal for the Pistons.

Casey led the Pistons to a playoff appearance in his first year as head coach as Detroit held a 41-41 record. However, the Pistons were swept out of the first round. Detroit wouldn’t sniff a playoff appearance during the remainder of Casey’s tenure.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After that first year, Detroit held just an 80-222 record under Casey. They never won more than 23 games in a season.

The bottom fell out for Casey and the Pistons in 2022. Their 17-65 record was the worst Detroit had seen under Casey. Furthermore, their 17 total wins were the team’s lowest dating back to the 1979-80 season.

The Pistons clearly value Casey, as they are moving him into a role in the front office. However, Detroit knows they need more success on the court. They’ll now look for Casey’s replacement as they try to buck their postseason woes.

While Casey came in with major hype, he leaves with an even louder thud.