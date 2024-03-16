The Detroit Pistons are no longer the worst team in the NBA record-wise as they've been surpassed by the Washington Wizards. But even during the Pistons record-setting losing streak, they were competitive in some of those games. This is a young team in need of veteran leadership and it appears as if the Pistons have partially found an answer on their roster with Taj Gibson. The Pistons recently signed Taj Gibson to a rest of the season contract as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Taj Gibson had been on the Pistons roster on a 1o-day contract although he had not seen any playing time. But it's his presence on the bench and in the locker room where his true value on the team shines through. Recently, Pistons young big man James Wiseman, who has seen his share of struggles so far in his NBA career, credited Gibson with being a mentor and positive presence.
A 15-year veteran, Gibson spent an early portion of this season on the New York Knicks roster. He appeared in 16 games for the Knicks including one start at a little over ten minutes per game. He had been averaging only 1.0 points per game and 1.8 rebounds.
The No. 26 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Gibson was originally drafted by the Chicago Bulls. He played about seven and half seasons for the Bulls before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves making it three different franchises now that he's played under head coach Tom Thibodeau.