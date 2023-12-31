The Detroit Pistons' win against the Toronto Raptors ended an NBA-record losing streak.

The Detroit Pistons have three titles to their name as a franchise and are known as one of the proudest franchises in sports. When thinking of the Pistons, one immediately conjures up images of Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Dave Bing, Bob Lanier and other superstars. Ben Wallace, Tayshaun Prince, Rip Hamilton and other stars dotted the team's roster in the early 2000s, continuing the winning tradition.

On Saturday, the Pistons played not for another division or NBA championship, but to avoid digging an even deeper hole for themselves. The Pistons' losing streak had reached an NBA record 28 games heading into Saturday's matchup with the Raptors, as Cade Cunningham and company went to battle on the hardwood.

The Pistons secured a 129-127 victory, ending their losing skid for good.

Cunningham revealed the number one reason behind the win over the Raptors afterward. Pistons players left Wingstop employees cowering in fear, unlocking a special deal that fans could take advantage of following Saturday night's win.

The former Oklahoma State star Cunningham had plenty to say following the win, appearing both happy and relieved to finally get the job done.

Cunningham: “I Feel Amazing”

Cunningham's mood was revealed by Omari Sankofa II on Twitter.

He said he felt amazing after breaking the losing streak and added that he doesn't want to see the team slip back to where it was previously.

Cade: "I feel amazing. This is my first time trying to not be cheesing right now. It feels good. It’s been a long time coming. Don’t want to go back to where we were." — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) December 31, 2023

“Man Toronto was playing like it was game 7 of the Finals. No one wanted to be that team,” one fan said in response.

Cunningham's Big Stat Night

The Pistons' Cunningham had 30 points, 12 assists and three rebounds on the night. His assists-to-turnover ratio was 12 to 0, akin to a Hall-of-Fame point guard.

With 26 points in the second half, Cunningham took it upon himself to end the streak.

As Michael Jordan might say, ‘he took it personal;' and now the Pistons have finally put NBA infamy in the rear-view mirror, thanks in large part to Cunningham's contributions.