There hasn't been much for Detroit Pistons fans to cheer about this season. It's been a struggle, with the team setting a not-so great accomplishment. With a losing team, it's important to have quality veterans in the locker room who can keep the team together and help maintain focus. For James Wiseman, one of the younger guys on the Pistons, that role has been filled by veteran big man Taj Gibson as per Bally Sports Detroit.
“In just a short time, he's given me a lot of confidence,” Wiseman said. “Just always speaking to me, just always telling me to play my game, play free out there and play with a clear mind.”
The Pistons signed Taj Gibson to a 10-day contract and it appears as if he's earned more time on the roster, even if he doesn't contribute on the court. James Wiseman has solidified the Pistons backup center spot after they traded Marvin Bagley at the trade deadline.
Gibson has yet to appear in a game for the Pistons, but if he can be a mentor to Wiseman, he's worth his roster spot. Gibson played briefly for the New York Knicks this season, appearing in 16 games including one start at a little over ten minutes per game. He averaged 1.0 points per game and 1.8 rebounds with splits of 30.4 percent shooting from the field and 100 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Gibson's value to a team now lies in his leadership and experience rather than what he can bring on the court.