Following the NBA All-Star break, the Detroit Pistons are close to no longer having the worst record in the league. They are now only a game behind the Washington Wizards for the second worst record in the NBA. Considering where they were earlier in the season, this is significant for them. With regular season play set to resume, the Pistons made a trio of roster moves, converting Stanley Umude's two-way contract to a standard deal and signing Buddy Boeheim and Tosan Evbuomwan to two-way contracts as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
As per Charania, Stanley Umude's new contract with the Pistons will be for two years. Umude had managed to carve out a role in the rotation. Buddy Boeheim and Tosan Evbuomwan will join Jared Rhoden as the Pistons three two-way contract players. Boeheim played with the Pistons last season while Evbuomwman has split time with the Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies this season.
Umude played in one game for the Pistons last season while on a 10-day contract. This year, he has suited up in 17 games at a little over 11 minutes per game. He had been averaging 5.2 points per game and 1.8 rebounds with splits of 48.1 percent shooting from the field, 54.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 91.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Boeheim had been playing this season in the G League with the Motor City Cruise. Evbuomwan had gone undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft. He had signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies due to their injury situation, and had recently completed a 1o-day contract with the Pistons.