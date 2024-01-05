Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham shares how the team's 28-point game losing streak has been 'humbling'

It's been a historic season for the Detroit Pistons, but in all the wrong ways. The Pistons finally ended their 28-game losing streak with a 129-127 win over the Toronto Raptors six days ago, but not until they set the single-season record for the longest losing streak in NBA history. Detroit is now 3-31, the worst record in the NBA.

The losing streak has shocked and effected all of Detroit, including third-year point guard Cade Cunningham.

“I couldn't have imagined it,” Cunningham said, reflecting on the unfortunate streak. “This is probably selfish to say, I felt like even as an individual something like this could never happen to me. I felt like I was so good, I couldn't do that. But I realized it takes more than getting your own, it takes more than feeling good about your game. I had to figure out how to make the game easier for my teammates … There's still a lot of things to learn for me and the whole time, but I don't think any of us could have imagined this happening. This has been one of the most humbling experiences for me in my life,” via ESPN's Adam Wojnarowski.

The former No. 1 overall pick has now been a part of a team that has not achieved a .300 win percentage in any of his three seasons. While he spent much of the 2022-2023 season out with a season-ending injury, the Pistons have not won more since he's come back.

Detroit will now face the Golden State Warriors on Friday.