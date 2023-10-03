The Detroit Pistons were hit hard by injuries a season ago. Not only were they dealing with constant change in their frontcourt, but former first overall pick Cade Cunningham only played in 12 total games due to a shin injury that he had season-ending surgery on. Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Pistons are once again dealing with some injury concerns, this time surrounding forward Isaiah Livers.

A three-point weapon that has flown under the radar, Livers is expected to be a valuable bench talent for Detroit this upcoming season. Unfortunately, the Pistons will not have him to begin the season, as the recent second-round pick is set to miss 6-to-8 weeks with a Grade III left ankle sprain, the team announced on Monday.

Livers sustained the injury during a pre-training camp workout and will be sidelined throughout the preseason.

In a total of 52 games last season, 22 of which he started in, Livers averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 36.5 percent from three-point range. For his career, the young forward has shot 37.8 percent from three-point range on an average of 1.6 attempts per game.

As a result of his shooting abilities and the depth he provides on the wing, the Pistons ended up keeping Livers over the likes of Hamidou Diallo and others during the offseason. The organization is hopeful that Livers will be able to return and immediately step into a contributing role coming off the bench.

Detroit has a new look to them entering the 2023-24 season. Not only is Cunningham returning, but Monty Williams is now the head coach of the franchise. Along with several new veteran voices in their locker room, Williams will look to take one of the league's youngest teams and quickly turn them into a threat that can compete for a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

It is going to take time, but the Pistons still have a lot of potential to tap into. Livers is one of the players they are high on offensively, which is why he could wind up making a difference once he returns from injury. When this will be is not yet known, as he will very likely remain sidelined through the month of October.