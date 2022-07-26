Jaden Ivey, Twitter react to Pistons bringing back teal jerseys

The Detroit Pistons are bringing back their teal Jerseys for the 2022-2023 NBA season. The Pistons shared a video on social media of fans requesting for the jerseys to make a comeback. So Detroit listened and are prepared to use them this year. Their return drew a number of reactions on social media. Most notably, Pistons’ fifth overall 2022 draft pick Jaden Ivey reacted to the jerseys.

RETURN OF THE TEAL🐴🔥 https://t.co/98pHjwfGbG — Jaden Ivey (@IveyJaden) July 26, 2022

It’s safe to say that Jaden Ivey is hyped for the teal uniforms.

Sports journalist Ben Axelrod shared the following sentiment on the Pistons’ teal jerseys.

“I think the nostalgia for the Pistons’ teal jersey is as simple as Grant Hill being very popular and that being the jersey that he wore (at a time when buying jerseys first became popular).”

Bomani Jones sent out a series of Tweets expressing his feelings on the decision.

Athletic NBA writer John Hollinger is not exactly the biggest fan of the jerseys.

“This decision is orders of magnitude worse than the Bagley contract. Only worse uniforms in the 90s were the Rockets’ pajamas. Why would you ever bring this back? There’s a HORSE on it, for crying out loud,” Hollinger tweeted.

Pistons fan Sean Corp put things into perspective.

“Folks, the teals don’t have to be better than the classic red, white and blues. They just have to be better than these monstrosities.”

Folks, the teals don't have to be better than the classic red, white and blues. They just have to be better than these monstrosities. pic.twitter.com/30LJP3tB3r — Sean Corp (@sean_corp) July 26, 2022

Here are some more notable reactions to the Pistons’ announcement.

Former Pistons guard and current Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse re-debuting the Detroit Pistons’ teal jersey, which will be used as an alternate this season pic.twitter.com/4lcefYIqmK — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) July 26, 2022

These, James, are maybe my least favorite NBA jersey — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) July 26, 2022

Pistons fan starter kit this season pic.twitter.com/hzhTvYVBww — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) July 26, 2022

Love them or hate them, the jerseys are a nice throwback for the Pistons. Detroit has a promising young core led by Cade Cunningham. The team could be in line for a postseason run this year.