With NBA free agency officially underway, the Detroit Pistons hope to acquire a team primed for a deeper playoff run. One step in maintaining success was the re-signing of Paul Reed. After playing for the club in the 2024-25 season, it appears he'll be returning to the roster once again.

Reports indicate that “BBall” Paul is returning to Detroit after signing a two-year, $11 million contract, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. It's a good deal that keeps the 26-year-old forward with the Pistons for another two seasons.

Reed, who spent the first four years of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, proved to be a solid performer from the bench for Detroit last season. He's not a consistent scorer, but he brings versatility and athleticism to the frontcourt while playing defense decently well. “BBall” Paul Reed ended the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 4.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 50.7% from the floor and 76.2% from the free-throw line.

The Pistons made the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Unfortunately, it ended quickly, as Detroit was bounced out in the first round by the New York Knicks after losing the series 4-2. At the very least, the team showed some fight, and the playoff appearance gives the front office a chance to find more players to continue improving the roster.

With Paul Reed locked up for the next two seasons, the Pistons can focus on possible bigger signings. It's also in the realm of possibilities for Detroit to make a trade or two this offseason, in the hopes of finding more talent to build around superstar point guard Cade Cunningham. Look for this franchise to be hot in the rumor mill, as the organization aims for bigger things down the road.