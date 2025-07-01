Recently, it was revealed by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley was under federal investigation for potential involvement in gambling pertaining to the NBA. Beasley, who is a free agent, has seen his contract talks with the team be put on hold, and the Pistons have already gone out and signed Caris LeVert in the meantime.

Now, more information is being unearthed about this case, including some reported financial struggles that Beasley had recently encountered.

Beasley “struggled to pay back a $650,000 advance this year” to his former marketing agency, per David Purdum of ESPN. In the lawsuit, Hazan Sports Management Group alleged that Beasley had “financial issues.”

Hazan Sports' attorney wrote in part that the organization “elected to take a chance and make a substantial investment of time, effort, and resources in a player with known issues (including and especially financial issues)” in November 2023 when they took Beasley on as a client.

The lawsuit claims that the group “received little more than drips and drabs of sporadic payments and vague promises to repay the balance over time” since the partnership was terminated in February of this year.

A rough week for Malik Beasley

Just days ago, Malik Beasley figured to be one of the hottest names on the free agent market, looking to be in line to sign a huge new contract with the Pistons after putting together the best year of his career in the Motor City in 2024-25.

However, all of that has been put on hold for the moment as federal investigators work to determine whether or not Beasley was involved in gambling activities during his 2023-24 season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Beasley has not been charged with a crime but has seen his name added to a growing list of NBA players who have come under similar probes as it relates to alleged gambling, including Miami Heat point guard Terry Rozier.

In any case, it remains to be seen how the investigation will play out and whether it will affect Beasley's future prospects in the NBA.