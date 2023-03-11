The Detroit Pistons have been consistent this season in that they’ve consistently been one of the worst teams in the NBA. One of the lone bright spots for them has been the dynamic play of lottery pick Jaden Ivey. It appears though that the Pistons will be without the services of Ivey for at least one game. Ivey is officially listed as out for Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers as per Mike Curtis of The Detroit Free News.

#Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is out for tomorrow’s game against the #Pacers due to health and safety protocols. Marvin Bagley III is probable due to right ankle soreness. Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Stewart remain out with injuries. — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) March 10, 2023

Jaden Ivey was the No. 5 overall pick for the Pistons in the 2022 draft. The dynamic guard spent two seasons at Purdue before declaring for the NBA draft. Joining Ivey on the Pistons injury report for Saturday’s game are Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Stewart. The Pistons list Marvin Bagley Jr. as probable.

Ivey has started in 61 of the 62 games he played for the Pistons. As a rookie, Ivey has been averaging 15.4 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists with shooting splits of 41.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Ivey was selected to participate in the Rising Stars even at All-Star Weekend. As a member of Team Pau, Ivey scored four points in the initial game and three points in the championship game.

The Pistons are currently 15-52 and possess the worst overall record in the NBA. They would have the best odds for the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. Ivey is part of a promising young core though for the Pistons.