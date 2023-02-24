The Detroit Pistons may be having a miserable season, but they have a solid young core in place. One of the members of that young core, Jaden Ivey, got his first NBA All-Star Weekend experience with his participation in the Rising Stars Game as well as the Skills Competition. Ivey scored four points in the Rising Stars initial game and he had three points in the championship game as his Team Pau pulled off the win. NBA All-Star Weekend can be a learning experience for young players and Ivey cherished the opportunity to learn from some of the game’s legends as per Bally Sports Detroit.

We hear from @IveyJaden, who explains to Special K what participating in the All-Star weekend in Utah meant to him.#Pistons I @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/y33bRR3bqn — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) February 24, 2023

“I cherished the times I had just being with all the All-Stars, rookies and sophomores, kind of just getting a taste of what All-Star Weekend is like,” Ivey said. “Being able to see some legends along the way, being able to pick their brains out a little bit and just enjoy the atmosphere.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 draft, the Pistons are hoping that Jaden Ivey could one day make it to the NBA All-Star main event on Sunday. The way his rookie season is going, he might well on his way there. This season, Ivey has been averaging 15.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists with shooting splits of 42 percent from the field, 33.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Pistons are currently 15-44 and in last place in the Eastern Conference standings. They’re hoping Ivey can help pull them out of the cellar.