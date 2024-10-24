The Detroit Pistons' regular season opener ended in a dramatic 115-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers. After holding a commanding lead for about three-quarters, Detroit struggled to maintain it as the Pacers took control in the final period. Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff provided his feedback after the home-opening loss to their division rival.

“There were a ton of positives. We did a lot of good stuff– from sharing the basketball to defending them the way that we did,” Bickerstaff stated.

“They are a unique team because of their ability to space the floor with their [center], and I thought our guys for the most part did a pretty good job of taking the gameplan into assignment…I thought they competed their tails off. They never gave in. The fourth quarter provides us a great opportunity to learn.”

Detroit opened with a strong wave of momentum in the first half with a 58-49 lead. Their team defense created 11 turnovers by the Pacers through the first two quarters. Bickerstaff raved about the Pistons' defensive effort to start the contest.

“The energy was awesome. The physicality was great. The communication and execution, all those things were at a really high level. But again, this is one of those things where we are going to keep getting better at it,” Bickerstaff explained. “Understanding how you put together a half, three-quarters, four quarters. But the will is there so I’m pleased with what we did tonight and where we’re starting from.”

The Pistons' momentum stalled out in the fourth quarter on both sides of the ball. Detroit shot 25% as a team in the final period and struggled to slow down Indiana's offensive balance. The Pacers stole the lead in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Pistons 33-19.

Pistons show offensive scoring balance vs. Pacers

Wednesday night's matchup was the regular season debut of the new veteran pieces added to the Pistons core. The newly acquired vets did a quality job of providing better spacing for their offensive execution.

Point guard Cade Cunningham led all players with 28 points on 10-23 shooting. Cunningham got off to a slow start in the first half with only six points on 1-6 shooting from the field. The 6'7 guard exploded for 18 points in the third quarter including a buzzer-beating triple to end the period. Cunningham also orchestrated the team's offense by dishing out eight assists.

Six different players scored in double figures to help Detroit. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey chipped in 17 points of his own as a starter. Veterans Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley each scored 14 points in their first game with the Pistons. Forward Tobias Harris and center Jalen Duren added 13 points each.

Indiana finished as one of the top-rated offensive teams in the NBA last season. The Pacers were able to continue that identity in the second half on their way to defeating the Pistons.

Center Myles Turner led the Pacers with 20 points. Forward Pascal Siakam and guard Bennedict Mathurin tallied 19 points a piece. Mathurin was a major difference-maker for Indiana as he scored 14 of his 19 in the fourth quarter. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton added 15 points for the Pacers including a dagger three-pointer in the fourth quarter that extended their lead to six.