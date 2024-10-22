The Detroit Pistons open their regular season schedule tomorrow at home against the Indiana Pacers. Plenty of focus is centered around Detroit's fourth-year point guard, Cade Cunningham. He commented on the budding connection of the young core at practice on Tuesday as their home opener approaches.

“It helps a lot. Having the synergy with (Jaden) Ivey, (Jalen) Duren, (Isaiah Stewart) Stew, that helps even with having a new coaching staff and everything,” Cunningham explained. “And it helps the new coaching staff I think when they come in knowing we already kind of know each other and have a feel for each other. Coach JB and his staff have done a great job of organizing us and putting us in a position to succeed. Now the season is here and we get to do that.”

Cunningham is entering the upcoming campaign after averaging career-high numbers in 2023-24. The Pistons' franchise point guard recorded 22.7 points per game and finished top-ten in assists at 7.5. Cunningham's All-Star caliber numbers last year show his potential path even in a challenging season.

The Pistons as a team have talked a lot about keeping expectations at a minimum heading into 2024-25. It is clear however that plenty of that hope relies on the development of their rising guard. He embraced the label as Detroit's franchise player and what it means to him as a professional.

“It means a lot, man. It's a great honor for me, it's a great honor for my family,” Cunningham stated. “I know how much this team means to the city. So to have the trust of the organization as far as being ‘the guy', it means a lot to me and I don't take that lightly.”

JB Bickerstaff is eager to lead new opportunity

Detroit's season debut comes with an intriguing task against the division-rival Pacers. Indiana made it to the Eastern Conference Finals after finishing sixth with a 47-35 record. Pistons' head coach JB Bickerstaff spoke on his eagerness to open the season against a team like the Pacers.

“Any time you have an opportunity to be a part of something new, you look forward to it. I look more forward to it with this group of guys because of who they are, what they've done, and what they've been through,” Bickerstaff said. “Playing against really good teams to start the season stresses what you do. It puts what we've been teaching under pressure. So now, how do we handle it versus pressure?

“In the preseason, you don't have the weight of wins and losses as you do in the regular season. Learning everybody's personality, and how we handle those things will be the fun part for us.”

Bickerstaff is entering his first season as the new leading voice for the Pistons after being dismissed by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 45-year-old head coach led the Cavs to three postseason appearances and excelled in the development of their young core.

This upcoming challenge in Detroit has a similar feel with young players on the roster anxious to start winning. The Pistons concluded last season with a 14-72 record that was highlighted by a 28-game losing streak. Detroit parted ways with previous head coach Monty Williams and opted for new leadership in Bickerstaff. Wednesday night's tip-off against the Pacers will be his first regular-season view in control of the Pistons.