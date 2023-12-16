Pistons head coach Monty Williams shared his honest thoughts following Detroit's loss to the Sixers on Friday

The Detroit Pistons lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 124-92 on Friday. It was a difficult game for Detroit, as star Cade Cunningham scored just four points on 2-9 shooting from the field. Pistons head coach Monty Williams commented on Cunningham's forgettable outing after the loss, per Mike Curtis of The Detroit News.

“They just denied him,” Williams said. “I didn’t think we did a good job of being physical on offense and using pace to get guys off of us. We gotta be better at screening for a guy or moving without the ball so they just can’t deny us.”

Williams is correct, as the Pistons need to improve a number of things on offense. However, the Sixers deserve credit as well. They were prepared to limit Cunningham, and their plan certainly worked Friday.

Williams also addressed the Pistons' overall performance, via Curtis.

“You can say it. It’s deflating,” Williams said. “It’s just, it is what it is. When you hold a team like that to 26 points, you gotta capitalize and knock down some shots…We’re turning it over, missing shots… You can’t keep talking about the same stuff over & over again.”

Pistons' difficult season

The Pistons hold the worst record in the NBA at the moment, sporting a 2-23 mark. Detroit has potential. The roster features upside.

It has yet to all come together, however. The Pistons are hopeful that Cunningham will emerge as a true superstar and be a player they can build around for years to come.

It's obviously been a frustrating season for Pistons fans. Although the 2023-24 campaign's disappointment for Detroit is impossible to deny, there is reason to be optimistic about the future. The question is how long will the Pistons' rebuild take?