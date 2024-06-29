The Detroit Pistons chose G League Ignite prospect Ron Holland with the No. 5 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, a higher slot than many had Holland projected to land.

Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, new Pistons President Trajan Langdon explained why the team went with Holland in that spot:

Said Langdon, “I felt very comfortable from the personality standpoint and the character of the young man”

Holland was a standout performer throughout 2023-24 for the G League Ignite. He led the team in scoring (19.5 points per game), steals (2.3 per game), and was second in rebounding (6.7 rebounds per game). Holland's season concluded with him averaging 24.6 points per game over his final eight games.

After being drafted, Holland stated he had no contact with the Pistons before the draft. He did not have a workout and did not speak to Langdon prior to the selection.

Said Holland after being selected by the Pistons, “I'm looking forward to really changing things around. I know they have a stigma on them when it comes to a lot of the losing. I feel like I'm a huge part to start changing that around,” Holland expressed at his introductory presser. “I have a willingness to win. I'm definitely super excited to get down there and get to work.”

Pistons' Trajan Langdon still searching for Ron Holland's coach

The Detroit Pistons are still searching for a new head coach and have been involved in plenty of different rumors. One name under consideration was James Borrego, the current assistant for the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, Borrego has now removed himself from consideration for the Pistons job. Borrego had been a candidate for the gig ever since Monty Williams was fired. He also received consideration from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, but will now elect to stay in New Orleans with the Pelicans for at least one more season.

Borrego has been an assistant coach for the majority of his career. But he was the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets from 2018 until 2022, missing the playoffs each year. Borrego was also the interim head coach for the Orlando Magic in 2015. He has a career head coaching record of 148-183.

As soon as Monty Williams was fired, a few other names popped up as candidates, including Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff.

The Pistons were also rumored to have some interest in JJ Redick, but he ended up being hired by the Los Angeles Lakers.