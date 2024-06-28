The Detroit Pistons are still searching for a new head coach and have been involved in plenty of different rumors. One name under consideration was James Borrego, the current assistant for the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, Borrego has now removed himself from consideration for the Pistons job, per a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

‘New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego has removed himself from consideration for the Detroit Pistons head coach opening, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.'

Borrego has been a candidate ever since Monty Williams was fired. He also received consideration from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers but will now elect to stay in New Orleans for another season.

Borrego has been an assistant coach for the majority of his career. But, he became the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets in 2018 until 2022 but missed the playoffs each year. Borrego was also the interim head coach for the Orlando Magic in 2015 and has a career head coaching record of 148-183.

Pistons' head coaching options

The Pistons are now back to the drawing board after Borrego decided to remove himself from consideration. With all of the changes going on in Detroit, there might have been some skepticism from Borrego, although staying one more year and circling back in the coaching cycle next year seems like the best path for Borrego.

As soon as Monty Williams was fired, some other names popped up as candidates, including Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff

The Pistons were also rumored to have interest in JJ Redick, but he took the job with the Los Angeles Lakers. As it turns out, all of Nori, Sweeney, and Bickerstaff have interviewed for the Pelicans, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

‘Still left to do is hire a head coach, with names like Sean Sweeney, Micah Nori and J.B. Bickerstaff having already interviewed to replace Monty Williams. Before that, though, Langdon has to focus on free agency.'

Bickerstaff has the head coaching experience that the Pistons could desire, although it didn't make a difference after they fired Monty Williams following just one year at the helm. Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori has been a popular name in this cycle, even earning consideration for the Lakers opening at one point.

The Pistons are the last NBA team to have a head coach opening after Kenny Atkinson went to the Cleveland Cavaliers, so it is only a matter of time before they get a deal done with their next guy in charge.

With the 2024 NBA draft officially over and free agency set to kick off, the Pistons might need to expedite their head coaching search. However, Edwards reported that the Pistons might focus on free agency first and then hire a coach, which seems a bit surprising.

But, now they have one less name in the running with Borrego removing himself and staying in New Orleans for another season.