Shooting guard Quentin Grimes has been upgraded to probable for the Detroit Pistons' Saturday matchup against the Orlando Magic. The Pistons acquired Grimes from the New York Knicks before the NBA Trade Deadline with Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two second-round picks in exchange for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic. Grimes has been inactive since the trade due to a right knee sprain.
The Pistons currently have five guards on the roster and they each have played a steady number of minutes in the rotation. Head coach Monty Williams has spoken about wanting to trim down his rotation, per Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press. Even with that desire, the Pistons still acquired Grimes to be involved in the lineup.
Before the trade, Grimes averaged 7.3 points per game while shooting nearly 40% from the field and 36% from three. The 23-year-old guard routinely plays off-ball and has made a name for himself on the defensive end. As a 2021 first-round selection by the New York Knicks, he still has plenty of upside suited to help the Pistons.
There hasn't been much discussion on how much Detroit plans to use him. Grimes spoke to the media after the trade occurred, discussing how he can expand his game even more as a Piston, via Sanfoka.
“Everybody knows I can put the ball on the floor to make plays for myself and my teammates. I talked to Coach Williams already,” Grimes said. “Everybody knows me for my three-point shooting and defense but I also can handle the ball, play off the ball, and do a lot to contribute to winning here.”