Quentin Grimes has some help getting acclimated to the Pistons.

Newly acquired Detroit Pistons' guard Quentin Grimes spoke with the media during practice on Sunday. The Pistons were one of the most active teams at the NBA trade deadline. They acquired Grimes from the New York Knicks along with Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two second-round picks in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

Grimes addressed the media for the first time since the trade where he talked about the new opportunity with the Pistons, per James Edwards III from the Athletic.

“Yeah, It's been pretty fast. It kind of happened right away, I got to get used to the team. I know most of the guys on the team already. I'm really excited to be here to kind of get to know everybody, know the plays and just know Coach (Monty) Williams and stuff like that. It should be really fun.”

Grimes played college ball at the University of Houston with Marcus Sasser. He also talked about their relationship as teammates now and how they connected after the trade happened per Edwards.

“He (Sasser) hit me up about an hour right after blowing my phone up and calling me. I was just telling him we're back at it like the U of H days. You can tell it's a really good group of guys and you can tell something's gonna be pretty good cooking up soon.”

Grimes and the former Knicks did not suit last game for the Pistons against the Clippers since the trade is still pending. They may be available by Detroit's next game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.