The Detroit Pistons kicked off their 2024 Summer League action with a 94-81 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Saturday night's matchup was Detroit's first of four games in Las Vegas.

It was the first glimpse at some of the new additions to the Pistons' roster. Despite the final double-digit deficit, Detroit stayed competitive throughout the Saturday night matchup. While there is plenty of room for improvement, there were noteworthy performances to be encouraged about for the rest of Summer League.

Ron Holland II's aggressive debut

There was high anticipation for the first look at the Pistons' 2024 No. 5 overall pick. Ron Holland II was very active in his Summer League debut leading the team in scoring with 15 points on 5-15 shooting. He was active all over the floor grabbing seven rebounds, blocking two shots, and recording a steal.

Holland's efficiency was impacted as he faced some physical team defense by the 76ers. There were numerous looks at the rim where Holland's layup attempts were altered. Regardless of the misses, the first-round forward remained aggressive trying to generate points and pressure on the defense.

Much attention will be paid to the consistency of Holland's jump shot. He shot 0-2 from three but knocked down a midrange jumper off the catch in the second quarter. There was no hesitation when the looks were there for Holland his mechanics looked promising.

Bobi Klintman versatility

Detroit's second-round selection was easily the most impressive player for the Pistons. Bobi Klintman was making impactful plays and providing momentum on the floor against the Sixers. Klintman scored 13 points, dished five assists, and grabbed five rebounds. His efficiency was impressive hitting five out of ten shots from the field and knocking three of seven deep attempts.

Klintman's defensive prowess was also on display showing the ability to guard multiple positions and limiting transition opportunities for Philadelphia. One of the biggest surprises was his passing and ball-handling as well. The Pistons ran offensive sets with the 6-9 forward distributing from the top of the key.

Detroit seems high on the upside of Klintman as he signed a four-year contract to contribute to the main roster. If his versatility continues to develop, he could add an interesting dynamic for the Pistons.

Slow start by Marcus Sasser

Detroit's second-year guard is the only player on the Summer League roster who played on the team last season. Marcus Sasser had a tough night only totaling one point in thirty minutes of action for the Pistons. He was unable to knock down a field goal going 0-6 from the field and 0-3 from three-point-range.

Scoring is without question Sasser's greatest strength as a basketball player. With his shot struggling against the Sixers, he made plays as a playmaker with four assists and defensively with two steals.

Sasser was a Summer League standout last year when he put up 40 points in the finale against the Indiana Pacers. The 23-year-old point guard has an opportunity to cement the backup point guard position behind franchise player Cade Cunningham. As the last first-round selection by former general manager Troy Weaver, he needs to leave a strong impression to show he can be a building block for Detroit's future.