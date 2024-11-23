Pittsburgh football quarterback Eli Holstein suffered an apparent injury against Louisville, which caused him to get carted off, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Eli Holstein also appeared to have an air cast on his left ankle, according to Thamel. His status coming into Pittsburgh football's game against Louisville was in question, as he missed the previous game against Clemson. He was medically cleared to play against Louisville, but now he has left the game with an injury.

As a result of Holstein's injury, Nate Yarnell has entered the game for Pittsburgh, and he hopes to help the Panthers dig out of an early hole against Louisville. Pittsburgh is down 17-0 in the first half against Louisville, so it will be a tough task for them to come back and win. It will be worth monitoring reports on Holstein's status after the game to get a sense of the severity of the injury.

Pittsburgh football looking to close regular season strong

Currently, Pittsburgh is 7-3 overall and 3-3 in ACC play. The ACC championship game is well out of reach for the Panthers, but a win over Louisville would potentially help them get into a better bowl game. A win would also help Pittsburgh potentially finish ahead of Louisville at the end of the season.

Regardless, Pittsburgh is going to go to a bowl game this season. Getting a win against Louisville would be big, but it seems unlikely at this point. Then, Pittsburgh will close out the regular season with a road game against Boston College. It will be worth monitoring reports to see if Holstein is able to play in that game, if he will have to wait to potentially play in the bowl game, or if his season is over. Closing out the regular season with a win over Boston College would be big for Pittsburgh.