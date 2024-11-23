Pittsburgh football has announced Eli Holstein will start in Week 13 against Louisville. Holstein missed the team's Week 12 game against Clemson, but the freshman quarterback has been medically cleared for Saturday's contest, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

After a practice week full of staying silent on their starting quarterback, Pitt has finally made the decision clear ahead of the 4 PM ET kickoff on Saturday.

Pittsburgh football will start Eli Holstein in Week 13

Holstein has recorded 2,174 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions through the air this season, and will face a Louisville defense that previously allowed 38 points and 323 passing yards in a loss to Stanford.