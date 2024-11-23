Pittsburgh football has announced Eli Holstein will start in Week 13 against Louisville. Holstein missed the team's Week 12 game against Clemson, but the freshman quarterback has been medically cleared for Saturday's contest, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

After a practice week full of staying silent on their starting quarterback, Pitt has finally made the decision clear ahead of the 4 PM ET kickoff on Saturday.

Related Pittsburgh Football NewsArticle continues below
Pitt vs. Louisville predictions, pick, odds, spread for CFB Week 13 2024
Pitt vs. Louisville predictions, pick, odds, spread for CFB Week 13 2024
Pittsburgh’s Eli Holstein not expected to play in big Clemson matchup
Pittsburgh’s Eli Holstein not expected to play in big Clemson matchup
Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi gives concerning Eli Holstein update ahead of Clemson clash
Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi gives concerning Eli Holstein update ahead of Clemson clash

Pittsburgh football will start Eli Holstein in Week 13

Holstein has recorded 2,174 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions through the air this season, and will face a Louisville defense that previously allowed 38 points and 323 passing yards in a loss to Stanford.