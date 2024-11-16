The Pittsburgh football team will likely have to go into today's must-win game vs. Clemson without starting quarterback Eli Holstein.

Holstein suffered an apparent head injury during the Panthers' 41-13 win over Syracuse, and two weeks later, exited Pitt's 24-19 loss to Virginia after taking a hard hit to the head as well.

While Holstein, a redshirt freshman who transferred from Alabama before the season, managed to suit up for SMU the week after his initial injury, it appears he will not be able to do so this week.

“Sources: Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein is not expected to play against No. 20 Clemson today,” ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Holstein was considered a game-time decision. Nate Yarnell is expected to get his fourth career start. He’s 2-1 as a starter.”

Holstein led Pitt to a 7-0 start to the season, which put the Panthers in as good of a position as about anybody in the ACC to make it into the 12-team College Football Playoff. However, SMU (currently ranked No. 14) dominated Pittsburgh two weeks ago in the Panthers' first loss.

Things were closer but still disappointing for Pitt last week when Virginia upset the then-18th-ranked Panthers 24-19 in Pittsburgh. Although that very likely eliminated them from playoff contention in reality, there is still an outside shot Pitt makes it into the CFP if the team beats No. 20 Clemson, No. 19 Louisville, and Boston College to end the regular season.

The Panthers would need outside help to make the ACC Championship Game at this point; they currently sit in fifth place in the conference, 2 games back from first-place SMU. Clemson, Miami, and Louisville are also currently ahead of Pitt. Specifically, Pittsburgh would need Miami to lose at least one more — the Hurricanes have yet to play Wake Forest and Syracuse — to potentially reach the conference title game.

To keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive, though, a win today vs. Clemson is a must. The Tigers enter Pittsburgh with a 7-2 overall record and 6-1 mark in the ACC, putting them on the edge of CFP contention as well.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET.