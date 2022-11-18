Published November 18, 2022

By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a big win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. They certainly want to build on that victory, and they can do so if they can defeat the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can put the Steelers ahead of the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North. Here are our Steelers Week 11 predictions as they take on the Bengals.

The Steelers defeated the New Orleans Saints, 20-10, at home in Week 10. TJ Watt, an All-Pro linebacker, returned from a pec injury to record two tackles in the win. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led the offense with 199 yards passing, 51 yards running, and one score. It was his first win as a starter.

Meanwhile, the Bengals defeated the Carolina Panthers, 42-21, in Week 9 of the regular season. On 26 touches, running back Joe Mixon gained 211 yards and five touchdowns. It was a good win for Cincy as they rebounded from a Week 8 loss to Cleveland.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Steelers in their Week 11 game against the Bengals.

4. Pat Freiermuth has a monster game

Pittsburgh TE Pat Freiermuth had the most targets in Week 10 for the Steelers. He was targeted seven times, and he hauled down four catches for a total of 36 yards. That, however, was his third-lowest total yardage of the season so far.

Keep in mind that all season, Freiermuth has been banging on the door of big games. He has only recorded one touchdown this season, but he has had three games with at least 75 yards receiving. In fact, with a 19.4 percent target share and a 19.8 percent air yard share, he is among the top tight ends around. Freiermuth also ranks second among tight ends in deep targets (9). Looking ahead, the Bengals’ defense against opposing tight ends has been average at best. This could mean that Freiermuth has the chance to have a monster game, especially if he goes over 70 yards total with a touchdown.

3. George Pickens collects 50+ air yards

Pittsburgh rookie wide receiver George Pickens has shown flashes of brilliance this season. Of course, that hasn’t been easy given the Steelers’ disappointing season. However, we feel that he’s primed to go off against Cincinnati this week. Remember that back in Week 1, even though he was listed as a starter for the Steelers’ opener against Cincinnati, Pickens had yet to fully integrate into Pittsburgh’s offense.

Now, he’s practically WR1. Recall that Pickens grabbed three of four receptions for 32 yards last week. That was a slow day, but the team was able to create a scoring opportunity with a goal-line touchdown run in the first quarter of that win over the Saints.

Take note as well that the Steelers will almost certainly need to go through the air to keep in step with a high-powered Cincinnati offense that’s fresh off a bye. Pickens should have enough volume via the air, so we have him easily going over 50 receiving yards in this game.

2. Kenny Pickett totals over 240 yards

There is no denying that QB Kenny Pickett has not exactly saved this season despite what many Steelers have thought. Still, there are interesting indications of tantalizing potential. Last Sunday, he tossed for nearly 200 yards on 18-of-30 attempts. He also had one touchdown and no interceptions and even added 51 rushing yards on eight touches.

That last portion is significant since Pickett has 15 carries for 88 yards in the previous two games. Are we ready to call Pickett a dual-threat quarterback? Heck no… at least not yet.

However, he has shown mobility — that’s undeniable. Even if his arm isn’t winning anyone over, he can give the Steelers anywhere between 20-30 rushing yards per week on a consistent basis. Does he have a lot of upside here against Cincinnati? Maybe not, but we still have him going over 240 total yards with one interception and one touchdown.

We’re a tad optimistic since Pickett is coming off a strong performance in Week 10 against the. That should give him a ton of confidence moving forward. Pickett will face a difficult battle against the Bengals, who have stifled most opposing QBs this season. Of course, Pickett has yet to play against the Bengals. Remember that the Steelers started Mitch Trubisky against them in Week 1.

1. Steelers fall under the Bengals’ vengeful stand

Pickett is coming off his first victory of the season as a starter. That should motivate him and his teammates as they face Joe Cool & Co. Now, while coach Mike Tomlin has praised Pickett’s progress, he still needs to improve his field reading. Pickett has only thrown two touchdowns and eight interceptions. If the Steelers are to make a comeback in the second half of this season, he must be as dangerous with his arm as he is with his legs.

Having said that, the Bengals should be ready for Pickett and should be looking for payback going into this game. Back in Week 1, the Steelers won 23-20 in overtime at Paycor Stadium. Quarterback Joe Burrow struggled to stay efficient in that game, and his four interceptions contributed significantly to the eventual loss. We feel like lightning won’t strike twice, even if the Steelers are at home here.

In the end, Cincinnati has the more skilled squad. They will just outperform Pittsburgh in most offensive metrics. And well, Burrow is gonna show the kid how it’s really done.