The Memphis Grizzlies made it known that they're willing to shake up their roster after trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. They did get a nice haul in return, which included Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks, and a pick swap, and everyone is wondering what they'll do next.

If the Grizzlies still plan on being a competitive team, that move could have been made to make a bigger one, which is Kevin Durant. Though it does sound intriguing, it's not expected that they try and trade for Durant, according to Jake Fischer.

“Some will undoubtedly make that leap … but remember: Memphis was wary of trading for Jimmy Butler in February, sources say, because it knew Butler had no interest in signing a contract extension with the Grizzlies,” Fischer wrote. “San Antonio, Houston and Miami are the only three teams known to be on Durant's wish list for signing an extension as part of a trade this month. Creating the financial wiggle room to complete a renegotiation and extension of Jackson's contract, furthermore, is also known to be a Memphis priority.”

It looks like the Grizzlies are more worried about who is on the team as of now, and their roster still has the talent to be competitive in the Western Conference.

What's next for the Grizzlies?

No one knows what the Grizzlies could be cooking up next, but anything could be on the table at this point. After not making much progress in the past two seasons, there was a good chance that the Grizzlies were going to make some type of move, and it was most likely going to involve one of their core players.

It doesn't seem like the Grizzlies are going to blow up the team and rebuild, but if they did, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant could get some good assets in return. They were able to get four first-round picks for Bane, and some think that the Magic overpaid for him.

With those picks they've added and some young, enticing players on the team, they could go the route of trying to land another star outside of Durant. It's hard to see what star that would be, but as we've all seen this season, anything could happen when it comes to trades. The best thing for the Grizzlies to do at this point is to stay pat and see what else becomes available.