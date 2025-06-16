The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2025 season with a roster brimming with new talent and heightened expectations. General Manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin have made it clear that competition is the new standard, and no veteran’s spot is safe. After a busy offseason and a revealing minicamp, several established names now find themselves squarely on the roster bubble. Here are three Steelers who are in real danger of being cut as the team heads toward training camp.

Cordarrelle Patterson: Veteran Return Ace Facing the End

Cordarrelle Patterson arrived in Pittsburgh hoping to revitalize the team’s special teams and provide depth in the backfield, but his time in black and gold has been underwhelming. Patterson, a four-time All-Pro and the NFL’s all-time leader in kick return touchdowns, was expected to be a difference-maker, especially with the NFL’s new kickoff rules. However, his impact in 2024 was minimal: he logged only 135 rushing yards on 32 carries and averaged a modest 21.8 yards per kick return, with no touchdowns scored in either phase.

The Steelers’ running back room has changed dramatically. Najee Harris is gone, but the team added promising rookie Kaleb Johnson and free agent Kenneth Gainwell, both of whom are expected to play significant roles alongside Jaylen Warren. Patterson’s role as a return specialist is now under threat, as Gainwell and even Warren have shown more explosiveness and versatility in the return game. At 34, Patterson’s best days are behind him, and his declining production combined with a $2.85 million cap savings if released makes him a prime candidate to be cut before the season begins.

While his familiarity with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme is a plus, the numbers and the depth chart are stacked against him. Unless Patterson can deliver a standout training camp and preseason, his tenure in Pittsburgh is likely nearing its end.

Dean Lowry: Forgotten Man on a Crowded Defensive Line

Dean Lowry’s signing was supposed to bring veteran stability to the Steelers’ defensive front, but injuries and inconsistent play have left him as little more than a depth option. After missing much of 2023 with a pectoral injury, Lowry returned in 2024 only to find himself buried on the depth chart and inactive for key stretches, including the end of the regular season and the playoffs. He finished last season with just five tackles and one sack across 12 games, and advanced metrics ranked him among the league’s worst defensive linemen, particularly in run defense.

The Steelers have since retooled their defensive line, drafting Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, and re-signing Isaiahh Loudermilk while bringing in additional free agents. With Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, and Montravius Adams all ahead of him, Lowry’s path to the 53-man roster is extremely narrow. His contract is modest, but the Steelers have shown little confidence in his ability to contribute at a high level.

Unless Lowry can outperform several younger, more athletic players in training camp, he will likely be a casualty of the team’s youth movement on the defensive front.

DeMarvin Leal: Former Third-Round Pick Running Out of Chances

DeMarvin Leal, a 2022 third-round pick, was once viewed as a potential steal for the Steelers’ defensive line. However, his NFL journey has been marred by injuries and inconsistency. Leal has played in just 28 of a possible 51 games, recording a single sack and only 33 tackles in his career. Last season, he missed significant time with a neck injury, and his development has stalled to the point where his fit on the roster is unclear.

The Steelers’ recent moves have only made Leal’s situation more precarious. The team re-signed Loudermilk, drafted Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, and added multiple edge rushers and defensive linemen through free agency and the draft. According to analysts, Leal is “too small to be a defensive end and too big to be an edge,” leaving him in a no-man’s land with no clear role in Tomlin’s system.

Cutting Leal would save the Steelers $1.4 million in cap space, but the real motivation is the lack of a defined role and the influx of younger, more scheme-friendly talent. Unless Leal can carve out a niche or show dramatic improvement, his time in Pittsburgh could be coming to an end.

The Steelers’ 2025 roster is in flux, and the pressure is on for veterans and fringe contributors to prove their worth. Cordarrelle Patterson, Dean Lowry, and DeMarvin Leal each face unique challenges, but all share a common reality, their futures in Pittsburgh are hanging by a thread after minicamp. With a new wave of talent and an unforgiving depth chart, these three players must deliver standout performances in training camp or risk being among the next to go as the Steelers chase a return to playoff glory.