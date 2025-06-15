With the news of Aaron Rodgers officially joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, the veteran quarterback is looking to get back to his winning ways in the twilight years of his career. While the decision seemed to be Rodgers playing for the Steelers or retirement, former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would have his theory on when the signal-caller will hang up his boots.

Speaking on his podcast titled “Footbahlin,” he spoke about Rodgers joining his long-time team and mentioned how he believes 2025 will be the final year of the 41-year-old's career.

“I don’t think he’s got much more after this year,” Roethlisberger said. “I think this might be it for him — personally, I have no reason — you could ask, ‘Well, how do you know?’ I don’t know. I’m just guessing in terms of you coming off an Achilles [tear]. Coming off my elbow [injury], my first year back, I felt like I was 100. I wasn’t even — you don’t realize you’re not 100 until the next year when you are 100.”

Ben Roethlisberger questions the health of Steelers' Aaron Rodgers

As Rodgers will work with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in preparing for the team to have an explosive offense this upcoming season, it is important to note the health of the aging player. In 2023, which was the first season with the New York Jets, Rodgers would suffer from a torn Achilles tendon early in the first game of the season, but bounced back and started every game in 2024.

Still, Roethlisberger would have concerns about the long-term health of Rodgers.

“He’s going to feel better, but it doesn’t mean that he’s going to have two or three years left,” Roethlisberger said. “I think this might be his last go.”

Another aspect Roethlisberger ponders is how much free rein Rodgers will have over the offense, as there has been speculation that Pittsburgh will be more strict.

“There’s no way you can tell Aaron Rodgers you can’t check the line of scrimmage,” Roethlisberger said. “I was told that they told Russ[ell Wilson] that he couldn’t. They are a different player, I get that. But I can’t imagine that he’s going to be like, ‘Hey, Aaron, you run what I call every time.’”

At any rate, the Steelers are looking to improve after finishing with a 10-7 record last season, which put them second in the AFC North. Funny enough, Pittsburgh will open up the season against Rodgers' former team in New York on Sunday, Sept. 7.