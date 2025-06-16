The 2025 MLB Power Rankings are back, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are back on top. That is spoiled because there is plenty more to break down. Rafael Devers is now a San Francisco Giant after a jaw-dropping trade on Sunday. An MVP candidate has changed leagues and coasts, which will undoubtedly change the MLB Power Rankings. How far does San Francisco rise? Does Boston fall, even after sweeping the Yankees? Let's find out!

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

The Dodgers entered this week with the NL West lead on the line. They hit the road for three games against the Padres, where they won two. And then they came home for a series against the Giants, where they won two as well. Through all of their injuries and some tough losses, the Dodgers are still atop the MLB Power Rankings. Shohei Ohtani led the way with a .347 batting average and an OPS over 1.000. And on Monday, Ohtani will make his first pitching appearance with the Dodgers. This week, LA plays four games against the Padres and three against the Nationals, all at home.

#2: New York Mets (-1)

The Mets have lost their top spot once again after suffering their first sweep of the season. After sweeping the Nationals at home, they lost three straight games to the Tampa Bay Rays in Queens. They allowed 24 runs over the three games, including a 9-0 loss on Sunday. Griffin Canning's stellar start has come to a screeching halt, with four earned runs in consecutive starts. Juan Soto had a tough series against Tampa, going 1-10. The Mets look to get back on track with road sets against the Braves and Phillies.

#3: Philadelphia Phillies (+2)

The Phillies bounced back in a big way this week, going 5-1 against the Cubs and Blue Jays. While the miserable 1-5 stretch from last week doesn't just disappear, they have made it a moot point. Zach Wheeler threw six innings of one-run ball on Sunday to drop his ERA to 2.76, fifth among starters with at least 11 starts. And they did it all without Bryce Harper, who is still out with a wrist injury. They are 2.5 games out of the NL East lead with four against the Marlins and three against the Mets coming up this week.

#4: Chicago Cubs (-1)

The Cubs lost the series to the Phillies, but responded by taking three of four games against the Pirates. Their only loss against Pittsburgh was on Skenes Day, so an excusable 2-1 defeat. Matthew Boyd continued his excellent season on the mound in both of his starts this week. This drop in the MLB Power Rankings is because they lost to Philly in what could be a playoff preview. He allowed just two runs in 12 innings over his two starts this week, lowering his ERA to 2.79. Dansby Swanson had a fantastic series against Pittsburgh, and Chicago keeps winning. They host the Brewers and Mariners this week.

#5: Detroit Tigers (-1)

The Tigers had a level-par week, winning a series against the Orioles and losing a series to the Reds. Jack Flaherty got roughed up on Saturday, allowing seven earned runs in 4.2 innings. It was their bullpen that struggled on Sunday, with Will Vest allowing three runs, none earned, late in the game. They still have the best record in baseball at 46-27. The Tigers face the Pirates at home and the Rays on the road this week.

#6: San Francisco Giants (+2)

The Giants took two of three from the Rockies and lost two of three to the Dodgers. They also made one of the most stunning in-season trades in recent baseball memory. Rafael Devers is a San Francisco Giant, and the impact on the NL West cannot be overstated. In a division already full of stars, San Francisco has theirs after a few failed free-agency attempts. Aaron Judge be damned, the Giants are for real. They start the week hosting the Guardians, and then the Red Sox come to town. Yes, that's real.

#7: New York Yankees (-1)

The Yankees came off a tough series loss against the Red Sox with a sweep of the Kansas City Royals. Strong pitching, strong offense, and a solid series win to add to the resume. And then they went to Fenway, where all of the bad Yankees tendencies from last year came to the surface. Their offense disappeared, base running blunders were aplenty, and they lost all three games. At least Devers can't hurt them in divisional games anymore. The Yankees have a seven-game homestand against the Angels and Orioles this week.

#8: Houston Astros (+1)

The Astros have grabbed control of the American League West, with a 4.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners. They took two of three games against the White Sox and swept the Twins to finish 5-1. Houston is 16-6 in their last 22 games, has stolen the division lead from Seattle, and look like the old Astros again. They won consecutive games on walk-off singles, one from Cam Smith and another from Mauricio Dubon. The Astros have seven road division games this week, four against the Athletics and three against the Angels.

#9: San Diego Padres (-2)

The San Diego Padres lost two series within the NL West this week, dropping two games to the Dodgers and two more t0 the Diamondbacks. They are 4-7 in their last 11 games, and are three games back in the division. A bright spot has been Nick Pivetta, who is 7-2 with a 3.40 ERA in his first season in San Diego. But, Jackson Merrill is back on the injured list with a concussion. They need to get back on track, but have four games against the Dodgers in LA this week. Then, they head home for three against the Royals.

#10: Texas Rangers (+2)

The Rangers took two of three from the Twins, scoring 16 runs in both wins, and swept the White Sox this week. While those are series they should win, Texas hasn't been winning those series so far this year. But because of the Astros' matching 5-1 record, their division deficit stayed at 5.5 games. Evan Carter has burst onto the scene recently, hitting .444 with a 1.434 OPS this week in the six games. This week, the Rangers host the Royals and visit the Pirates for three games each.

#11: Toronto Blue Jays (-1)

The Blue Jays are down one spot in the MLB Power Rankings after getting swept by the Phillies. They started the week by sweeping the Cardinals, but were embarrassed by the Phillies, which meant they had to drop in the rankings. Vladimir Guerrero went 2-11 against the Phillies, ending a solid stretch for the $500 million man. However, the Yankees were swept, too, so the Blue Jays are quietly 4.5 games out of the division lead. They look to close that gap against the Diamondbacks and the White Sox at home this week.

#12: Seattle Mariners (-1)

The Mariners bottomed out after getting swept by the Diamondbacks. They went from 29-22, 2.5 games up on the Astros on May 24, to 33-34 and four games out after Wednesday's loss. But they bounced back and swept the Guardians to end the week. Cal Raleigh finally cooled off, with no homers and just one RBI in the six games this week. His OPS for the season is down to .990, but he still holds the league lead with 26 homers. The Mariners look to stay hot against the Red Sox and Cubs. Wins can send them flying up the MLB Power Rankings next week.

#13: Atlanta Braves (-)

The Braves won both of their series this week, taking two from the Brewers and two from the Rockies. Given the hole they have dug themselves with two seven-game losing streaks, they cannot afford to lose a game against Colorado. But any winning stretch is good for Atlanta at this point. Spencer Strider had his first great start, striking out 13 in six innings on Saturday. And Ronald Acuña Jr has a 1.179 OPS in 21 games. Yet, the Braves are still below .500. They need a big week against the Mets and Marlins to stay afloat.

#14: Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

The Brewers did lose a series to the Braves, but responded by taking three of four games from the Cardinals. They've been .500 since their eight-game winning streak that started the month, but they are in the thick of the race. Jackson Chourio stayed hot this week, with a .310 batting average and a .966 OPS in these two series. Any sophomore slump concerns should be over, and the Brewers are rising in the MLB Power Rankings. They can continue that on the road against the Cubs and Twins.

#15: Arizona Diamondbacks (+2)

The Diamondbacks may have finally turned things around with a 5-1 week. They swept the Mariners and took two of three from the Padres to float over .500 again. Corbin Carroll hit his 20th homer of the season, nearly matching last year's total of 22, and still leads baseball in triples. The NL West has another star in Devers, but Arizona has a solid team that can make a run. They'll need to be better than either the Giants or Padres for the rest of the season, which may be difficult, but they started on the right foot by taking this series. They hit the road for sets against the Blue Jays and Rockies this week.

#16: Tampa Bay Rays (+6)

The Tampa Bay Rays are the biggest risers in this week's MLB Power Rankings. That is a product of some disrespect on previous lists and a spectacular sweep this weekend. They started the week with a series loss to the Red Sox, but came back to sweep the Mets in Queens. Jonathan Aranda continued his excellent season with a .948 OPS and five RBIs on the week. The Rays are 39-32, 3.5 games behind the Yankees, and blistering hot. Since May 19, they are 18-6 and firmly in the race.

#17: Cleveland Guardians (-3)

The big Rays move caused a massive ripple effect in the MLB Power Rankings. That includes the Cleveland Guardians, who drop three spots after a 1-5 week. They lost a series to the Reds and got swept by the Mariners to fall to 35-35, one game out of the Wild Card and 9.5 games behind the Tigers. The offense had a quiet week, including Steven Kwan's .111 batting average, Carlos Santana's .536 OPS, and Bo Naylor's .167 batting average. The Guardians stay out west for series with the Giants and Athletics this week.

#18: St Louis Cardinals (-2)

The Cardinals are headed back down in the MLB Power Rankings after getting swept by the Blue Jays and losing a series to the Brewers. They were eight games over .500 after last Saturday's win over the Dodgers. Now, they are just two games above level and taking on water fast. Masyn Winn had a terrible week, going 4-29 with no walks and no extra base hits. Their pitching was not great either, with Erick Fedde allowing three runs in his start. They look to bounce back against the White Sox and the Reds.

#19: Boston Red Sox (+1)



The Red Sox move up in the MLB Power Rankings despite trading Devers. They took two from the Rays and swept the Yankees to keep their season alive. But, they traded Devers. Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell, and Roman Anthony have all shown promise at points. But again, they traded Devers. The Red Sox have traded the face of their franchise to the NL West, which worked perfectly the last time they tried that. The Red Sox play the Mariners and the, wait for it, Giants this week.

#20: Cincinnati Reds (+1)

The Reds took two of three from the Guardians and the Tigers this week to improve to 39-37. They are three games out of the contentious NL Wild Card, showing just how deep the league is. Catcher Tyler Stephenson was sensational in the five games he played, with a .348 batting average and seven RBIs. That includes four RBIs in an 11-1 win over Detroit. The Reds need to get hot and stay hot to start dreaming of the playoffs. They have a chance to do that against the Twins and Cardinals this week.

#21: Minnesota Twins (-3)

The Twins went 1-5 this week, losing each of their last four to fall to 36-35. They were swept by the Astros with two walk-off losses to plummet in the MLB Power Rankings. When they were on their 13-game winning streak, there was no choice but to send them up the board. But the Twins have been pretty brutal outside of that stretch. Matt Wallner has struggled since coming back from injury, hitting .156 since May 31 and .095 this week. That needs to change this week with sets against the Reds and Brewers.

#22: Kansas City Royals (-3)

The Royals lost every game they played this past week, getting swept by the Yankees and Athletics. Stretching back, they have lost 10 of their last 13 games. Now at four games under .500, they need an offensive spark from someone. Jac Caglianone has not provided that in his first MLB run, with a .484 OPS in 12 games. Their playoff percentage, per FanGraphs, has dropped from over 60% on May 9 to 13.4%. They need to start ripping off wins on their road trip this week, where they face the Padres and Rangers.

#23: Baltimore Orioles (+1)

The Orioles keep moving up in the MLB Power Rankings after they bottomed out at number 26. They lost a series to the Tigers but swept the Angels over the weekend. They are now just 10 games under .500, their best mark since May 15. They still sit in last place in the AL East, but maybe they have some momentum. Jordan Westburg came back from the injured list and was solid in five games, posting a .316 batting average and a 1.251 OPS. That includes three homers and eight RBIs. The Orioles have a massive road trip against the Rays and Yankees this week.

#24: Los Angeles Angels (-1)

The Angels drop a spot in the MLB Power Rankings after getting swept by the Orioles. Despite starting the week with a sweep of the Athletics, the Halos could not ride that momentum. A highlight of the week, and the entire season, was young shortstop Zach Neto. He picked up eight hits while playing solid defense at shortstop this week, helping drag their putrid offense along. The Angels stay out east for four games against the Yankees before hosting the Astros over the weekend.

#25: Athletics (+2)

The Athletics finally got some wins on the board this week, sweeping the Royals to mark their first three-game winning streak since April 30-May 2. So, even after getting swept by the Angels, they move up a few spots in the Power Rankings. Rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson continued his great season with a .400 batting average for the week. His season average is now up to .367, the second-highest in baseball. Center fielder Denzel Clarke also made one of the best defensive plays of the year in center field. The Athletics host the Astros and Guardians this week.

#26: Washington Nationals (-1)

The Nationals were swept by the Mets and Marlins this week to fall to 30-41 on the season. They hung with the Mets, getting walked off in Game 1 and losing Game 3 by just a run. But the young talent on the Nats roster just didn't have the juice to get over the line. There is reason to be excited about Washington, like James Wood's .375 batting average in the six games. The Nationals look to get back on track against the Rockies and Dodgers.

#27: Pittsburgh Pirates (-1)

The Pirates took two of three from the Marlins and lost three of four to the Cubs this week. But the highlight is that they won another Paul Skenes start on Friday. He threw five shutout innings against Chicago, but it took him 95 pitches, so that was it for that game. But the Pirates have won two Skenes starts in a row, which is nice considering they don't win many others. The Pirates visit the Tigers and host the Rangers this week.

#28: Miami Marlins (-)

The Marlins lost a series to the Pirates and swept the Nationals in a bizarre week at the bottom of the MLB Power Rankings. First baseman Eric Wagaman played only five games, but racked up seven RBIs despite a .589 OPS to help them win four games. Sandy Alcantara finally strung together two good starts to drop his ERA to 7.13. The Marlins face stiffer competition from the Phillies and Braves this week.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The White Sox went 1-5 this week, losing two of three against the Astros and getting swept by the Rangers. They also made a trade, sending first baseman Andrew Vaughn to the Brewers for starting pitcher Aaron Civale. Maybe Civale will help them win some games, or he could be a piece for them to flip at the MLB trade deadline. But sending Vaughn out ends a tough run for the third-overall pick, which saw him post a -1.6 bWAR before the deal. Civale threw five innings and allowed two runs in Sunday's loss. The White Sox host the Cardinals and visit the Blue Jays coming up.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

Bringing up the rear in the MLB Power Rankings is the Rockies for the 10th consecutive week. They avoided sweeps with wins against the Giants and Braves in the final games of those sets. They are now 14-57, which is a 32-win pace. The Rockies are currently in pole position to be the worst team of all time. Backup catcher Braxton Fulford had five RBIs on Sunday against Atlanta, so congratulations to him. The Rockies visit the Nationals for four games and host the Diamondbacks for three.