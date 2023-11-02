The new trailer for the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of The Apes just dropped and has a release date of 2024.

This ushers in a new post-apocalyptic chapter for the film franchise that picks up after 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, according to Variety.

It's set to premiere on May 24, 2024.

The new Kingdom of the Planet of The Apes trailer

Caesar was dying at the end of the last film, so this fourth movie in the Planet of the Apes universe will set several generations following the reign he had. In this, apes are the dominant species, while humans are more of an afterthought. A new tyrannical ape starts to build his empire, and a young ape sets out on a journey where he will have choices that will help define the future for humans and apes.

Regarding the cast, it will star Owen Teague, Kevin Durand, Freya Allen, William H. Macy, and Peter Macon.

The first trailer for ‘KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES’ has been released. In theaters on May 24. pic.twitter.com/t5nS9W77D8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 2, 2023

The directing comes from Wes Ball, who is known for The Maze Runner trilogy. It's being directed from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison.

In October 2022, the production of the film began in Sydney. It wrapped then in February of 2023.

The Planet of the Apes franchise is based on a novel by Pierre Boulle. It has earned more than $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office. As for the six-film original series, it premiered between 1968 and 2001. The reboot was then announced, and the first installment was released in 2011. It was followed by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes in 2014 and War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017.

Now that the Kingdom of the Planet of The Apes trailer is released, it'll be hard to wait until it is released in 2024.