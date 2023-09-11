Earlier this year, AI parodies of Wes Anderson took the internet by storm. More were done, this time doing a mashup of Disney and Tim Burton's style. The director has responded.

In an interview with the Independent, Burton almost seemed offended by the AI mashups. “They had AI do my versions of Disney characters!” he exclaimed. “I can't describe the feeling it gives you. It reminded me of when other culture say, ‘Don't take my picture because it is taking away your soul.'”

He was responding to Buzzfeed doing a feature on AI-Disney mashups. The images made Disney princesses look like they were in the universes of Burton's films such as Corpse Bride or Frankenweenie. While he might not like them, he still acknowledged some of them as “very good.”

“What it does is it sucks something from you,” Burton confessed. “It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It's like a robot taking your humanity, your soul.”

Tim Burton is an accomplished director whose been doing this for nearly 40 years. His first feature film, Pee-wee's Big Adventure, came out in 1985. He would then make classics including Beetlejuice, Batman, and Edward Scissorhands. In 1999, he directed an adaptation of Sleepy Hollow, and rebooted the Planet of the Apes series.

In 2010, Burton directed the live-action Alice in Wonderland film — one of the more memorable Disney live-action remakes. Burton would direct another Disney live-action remake, Dumbo, in 2019. Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Burton was knee-deep in making Beetlejuice 2 with Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder returning. Jenna Ortega, Monica Belluci, and Willem Dafoe will also star in the film.