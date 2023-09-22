Should there have been a Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 3, co-director Phil Lord had a title in mind.

Responding to an X user about the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs series, Lord revealed there was a script for a third film.

There was a script! The title was PLANET OF THE GRAPES — Phil Lord (@philiplord) September 22, 2023

“There was a script!” Lord responded. “The title was Planet of the Grapes.”

This title, whether it's real or not, is an obvious riff on the Planet of the Apes series. Beginning in 1968, the Planet of the Apes series has released nine films to date. Most recently, Matt Reeves directed the last two entries in the Andy Serkis-led trilogy, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes. Five films were made in the original series. Tim Burton then attempted to remake the first in 2001 before Rupert Wyatt rebooted it in 2011.

The Cloudy with a Chance series was loosely based on the 1978 book of the same name. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who have since made the 21 Jump Street reboot and produced the Spider-Verse series, made their directorial debuts with the film. It follows an inventor who creates a machine that converts water into food. This causes food storms, and he must try and save the world.

Bill Hader, Anna Faris, James Caan, Andy Samberg, Bruce Campbell, Mr. T, and Neil Patrick Harris starred in the first film.

Combined, the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs films has grossed over $500 million. A TV series adaptation with a new voice cast aired from 2017-2018.

However, we're coming up on a decade since the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs series released an installment. Who knows if this will ever come to fruition.