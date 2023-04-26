A new trailer for Platonic — Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy series — has dropped, and we have our first look at the reunion of Neighbors stars Seth Rogen and Rose Bryne.

Release date

Platonic is set to premiere on May 24. You’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription to view the series. The first three episodes will premiere on May 24 and will then release weekly until July 12.

What’s it about?

Created by Nick Stoller (who also directs it) and Francesca Delbanco, Platonic follows two estranged friends who reconnect when Will (Rogen) and Sylvia (Bryne) after Will becomes divorced. It’s not quite a fairytale, as Sylvia is married and has a family of her own, but the two begin hanging out after years apart and quickly realize that it’s hard for guys and girls to be friends.

Who’s in it?

As noted, Seth Rogen and Rose Bryne reunite for Platonic. Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carle Gallo, and Andrew Lopez also star in the series.

First trailer

“Your friendship with Will is not built for this phase of life,” says a friend of Sylvia in the first trailer (which can be seen below) for Platonic. Another friend calls their relationship “destructive.” The first trailer gives glimpses at the dynamic between Will and Sylvia — something Rogen and Bryne nail thanks to their past collaborations — and how they reconnect after years apart. Of course, this includes drugs as most of Rogen’s roles do — Sylvia snorts horse tranquilizer.

The trailer hits the tones you expect from a comedy series with Rogen and Bryne, and hopefully, that carries over to the end result.

The first three episodes of Platonic will premiere on May 24 on Apple TV+.