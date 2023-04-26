It’s already time for a new month, and Apple TV+ has a variety of new films and series, along with tying up the loose ends on some others from last month. Here’s a list of what’s coming to Apple TV+ next month.

What’s new to Apple TV+ in May 2023

May 3

Schmiagadoon! (Season 2, Episode 6)

Ted Lasso (Season 3, Episode 8)

May 5

Harriet the Spiy (Season 2 premiere)

Silo (Episodes 1-2)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Episode 5)

May 10

Ted Lasso (Season 3, Episode 9)

May 12

City on Fire (Episodes 1-3)

Silo (Episode 3)

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Documentary) — This powerful documentary premiered at Sundance earlier this year and provides a look at the life of Michael J. Fox. The film currently holds a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. It was directed by Davis Guggenheim.

The Last Thing He Told Me (Episode 6)

May 17

High Desert (Episodes 1-3)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ted Lasso (Season 3, Episode 10)

May 19

City on Fire (Episode 4)

Silo (Episode 4)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Episode 7)

May 24

High Desert (Episode 4)

Platonic (Series premiere) — Seth Rogen and Rose Bryne team up once again after the Neighbors films as a pair of platonic former best friends that are approaching midlife. The two reconnect and the two of them getting closer destabilizes each of their lives.

Ted Lasso (Season 3, Episode 11)

May 26

City on Fire (Episode 5)

Silo (Episode 5)

May 31

High Desert (Episode 5)

Ted Lasso (Season 3, Episode 12)

May is a big month of wrapping things up, but series like Platonic will just be getting started. June will also be exciting as a new Tom Holland-led series, The Crowded Room, premieres on the streamer.