Well, this was inevitable. During Sony’s CinemaCon panel, the studio announced a new film titled Dumb Money — a film about the GameStop Wall Street debacle from a couple of years ago — starring Paul Dano and a bevy of A-listers.

Dumb Money (I, Tonya, Cruella) helmed Dumb Money and it stars Paul Dano playing real-life YouTuber Keith Gill — a content creator and wannabe financial investor — who gets into hot water when his insight about the GameStop short squeeze gains traction on Reddit and YouTube and people like Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Vincent D’Onofrio‘s characters are trying to figure out who’s responsible for this mess. The ensemble also includes Pete Davidson — who’s seen hitting a bong in a dark room as the news about the stock market is shown on TV — Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Anthony Ramos.

It’s always fun to see an actor turn to a more comedic role after a streak of serious roles. Paul Dano had a busy 2022 with The Batman — in which he played Edward Nashton/The Riddler — and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. In the latter, which was a semi-autobiographical film about Spielberg’s life, Dano played Burt Fabelman — the father of Sammy. His character goes through a lot in the film, and it’s perhaps the most human role that Dano has played in years. It looks like his role as Keith Gill will see him return to that type of role as he not only plays a real-life figure, he seems to nail it.

Dumb Money will be released on October 20.