One of the hardest teams to analyze in the current NBA season is the Golden State Warriors. Some feel the defending champions aren’t legitimate contenders this season, as seen by the discrepancy between their home and away records and below-average net rating. Still, they should qualify for the playoffs. By then anything can happen. That said, they might need to make a big change or two moving forward. Here we will look at the three players the Golden State Warriors must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, including James Wiseman.

Take note that the departures of Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica have left a significant hole in the Warriors’ bench. Furthermore, their young players have not exactly been able to consistently fill the void. Therefore, the team may consider looking to the trade market for help.

The Warriors, however, face several obstacles that may hinder their ability to make a major trade when the deadline swings by. One issue is their high luxury tax projection and overall payroll. That may make it difficult for owners to afford to keep their current roster. Additionally, they have limited options for players that could be traded. Keep in mind that many of their key players are considered untouchable. Alternatively, any potential trades involving their other young prospects may result in a loss of value for the team.

Still, let’s look at the three players the Warriors must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. This is especially if they want to raise their odds of defending their title this season.

3. Moses Moody

The Warriors may consider trading shooting guard Moses Moody at the deadline. He has yet to reach his full potential but has the potential to be a 3-and-D role player. He currently averages 5.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The Orlando Magic is a potential team that could be interested in Moody. Despite falling out of the Warriors’ rotation, Moody has the potential to be a valuable addition to the Magic’s roster. The Magic could invest in him and develop him into a key contributor over time.

2. Jonathan Kuminga

The Warriors have reportedly also been evaluating the market for Jonathan Kuminga. The 20-year-old forward has been relied on for his defensive abilities, and with the team’s lack of frontcourt depth, they need him to perform at his best.

This season, Kuminga has appeared in 33 games and is playing an average of 18.6 minutes per contest. That’s an increase from last season. He’s averaging 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He is also shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from three-point range.

Despite his current value for the Warriors, Kuminga could also fetch even greater value on the trade market.

Jonathan Kuminga

That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/jA2fwUTv0F — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 27, 2022

1. James Wiseman

7’0 James Wiseman’s trade value is likely low due to missing all of last season with an injury. Take note that he spent a significant amount of time in the G-League. He has also not shown significant improvement defensively compared to his rookie campaign. However, some rebuilding teams may still be willing to take a chance on him due to his size and athleticism.

If, for example, the Warriors were offered a veteran player who can help them now, they should consider packing Wiseman in a deal. He may be a trade candidate mainly because his contract is expiring soon. Offloading him would give the Warriors nearly $70 million in savings this year. Alternatively, the Warriors are more likely to pursue reinforcements through the buyout market instead. Consider as well that with Stephen Curry’s window for title contention closing, trading some of their young players like Wiseman for win-now pieces makes sense.