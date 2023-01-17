Stephen Curry just came out with his best performance after coming back from an extended injury layoff. The Golden State Warriors superstar exploded for 41 points on Sunday night as he led the Dubs to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards in the Capitol One Arena.

Steph was so good in this one that the Wizards fans decided to shower him with MVP chants during the game. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is no longer surprised by these types of occurrences for Curry, and it actually drew some GOAT-level praise from the four-time NBA champion coach:

“He’s the modern MJ,” Kerr said.

This isn’t just any other dude doling out Michael Jordan-level praise for Curry. You have to remember that Kerr played alongside the GOAT for many years during their time together with the Chicago Bulls. There’s definitely some biased involved, but there’s no denying that coach Kerr is a bit of an authority on the matter. As such, Kerr comparing Curry to the great Michael Jordan certainly holds value.

Steph wowed the Wizards home crowd with a 41-point outburst on MLK Day on 12-of-28 shooting. Curry went 6-of-15 from distance, to go along with seven rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes of action. The former back-to-back MVP has been heating up of late, and I guess it’s safe to say at this point that he’s back.

Stephen Curry will want to keep his foot on the gas when the Warriors return to action on Thursday in an NBA Finals rematch against the league-best Boston Celtics.