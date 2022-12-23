By Zen Angeles · 3 min read

Pokemon Go has just released its New Year 2023 event, which continues our current Winter Holiday Event with bringing all new costumed Pokemon into the game as well as more new encounters. Here is a guide to know all about the event and how to participate in it to get more unique and costumed Pokemon for your collection.

Pokemon Go’s Winter Holiday Part 2 Event is still ongoing for trainers trainers to enjoy up until December 31, 2022. Given that Niantic is still having an ongoing event, they would like to culminate the year with an additional continuous event after the Winter Holiday one for trainers enjoying the holidays with playing Pokemon Go. The New Year’s 2023 Event will start right after the Winter Holiday Event on December 31, 2022 until January 4, 2023 to commemorate the start of another year of Pokemon Go. Of course, the Pokemon Go app would also go in a festive setting with fireworks during the event.

During the event, there will be three Pokemon to watch out for that is wearing a costume, which is available for catching. We have Pikachu wearing a party top hat, which you can encounter in the wild. Another Pokemon wearing a party hat would be a Wurmple to also encounter in the wild. Lastly, trainers can catch a Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit, that you can also evolve to a Noctowl, also wearing a New Year’s outfit. These Pokemon would be a great addition to your collection of rare Pokemon in your Pokemon Go account.

New Years 2023 Event Wild Encounters

Here are the Pokemon with costumes that will appear more often during the event. All of them have the possibility to be shiny:

Pikachu wearing a party top hat

Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit

Wurmple wearing a party hat

New Year’s 2023 Event 7km Egg Encounters

Aside from the list above, here are the Pokemon that will be available to hatch from 7km eggs during the event. All Pokemon will also have a chance to be shiny:

Pichu wearing a party hat

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Togepi

Tyrogue

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Azurill

Wynaut

New Year’s 2023 Event Raid Encounters

Aside from Wild Encounters, trainers can also encounter various Pokemon in Raid Encounters. Here is a list of the Pokemon that you can encounter in each raid difficulty:

One-Star Raids

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat

Charmander wearing a party hat

Squirtle wearing a party hat

Pikachu wearing a party top hat

Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit

Three-Star Raids

Raticate wearing a party hat

Nidorino wearing a party hat

Gengar wearing a party hat

Wobbuffet wearing a party hat

Five-Star Raids

Reshiram

Reshiram encountered in raids will also know Fusion Flare.

Mega Raids:

Mega Steelix

New Year’s 2023 Event Bonuses

Aside from Pokemon listed above, there will also be a few bonuses available for trainers during the event. All of these are claimable during the event so you better get them while you can. All challenges like the collection challenge will also give you a special reward. Here is a list of all the bonuses that will be active and be claimable for the event.

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an incubator

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance for the first three Eggs hatched using the widget

New Year’s themed collection challenge

New avatar items

Event themed stickers

While we have an ongoing Winter Holiday Event, there are more to come like the New Year’s 2023 Event brought to us by Niantic to still enjoy Pokemon Go. All you have to do is participate in every event to win and collect these exclusive rewards.

