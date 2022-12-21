By Zen Angeles · 3 min read

The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2 event is fast approaching, with all of Eevee’s evolutions having a festive costume as well as getting a Hisuian Avalugg in raids. If you also complete the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge, you will have a chance encounter on a Galarian Mr. Mime as well! There are tons of things to still celebrate and here are the details for part 2 of Pokemon Go’s Winter Holiday Event. As part one of the Winter Holiday event has ended, we are given a continuation where we will get to see Eevee evolutions wearing a cute hat for the holidas as well as the debut of Hisuian Avalugg in three-star raids in Pokemon Go. The Winter Holiday event will begin on Friday, December 23, 2022 and will end on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

As soon as the event begins, Pokemon Go trainers will be able to catch and evolve Eevee wearing a holiday hat and Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon. This is not uncommon for Pokemon in the game to wear costumes as we already had a few before like Pikachu and Delibird. In addition to these Pokemon, now we have a few of them to add to the list and if you are really lucky, you might encounter one that is shiny. Here are all of the Pokemon that will be added to the list of Pokemon available wearing a costume:

Eevee wearing a holiday hat

Vaporeon wearing a holiday hat

Jolteon wearing a holiday hat

Flareon wearing a holiday hat

Espeon wearing a holiday hat

Umbreon wearing a holiday hat

Leafeon wearing a holiday hat

Glaceon wearing a holiday hat

Sylveon wearing a holiday hat

Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon

Beartic wearing a holiday ribbon

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Encounters

Besides the new Pokemon to encounter wearing costumes, here are the Pokemon that trainers can also normally encounter during the event:

Pikachu wearing a winter carnival outfit

Eevee wearing a holiday hat

Swinub

Delibird wearing a holiday-themed ribbon

Snorunt

Spheal

Snover

Vanillite

Cubchoo wearing a holiday-themed ribbon

Bergmite

Alolan Sandshrew

Stantler

Cryogonal

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Eggs

There are also Pokemon who will be available in hatching eggs during the event. Here is a list of them:

Sneasel

Smoochum

Amaura

Bergmite

Crabrawler

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Raid Encounters

Lastly, here is a list of the Pokemon that will be available on all levels of raids during the event.

One-Star Raids:

Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit

Alolan Sandshrew

Eevee wearing a holiday hat

Galarian Darumaka

Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon

Three-Star Raids:

Cloyster

Lapras

Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon

Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit

Five-Star Raids:

Kyurem

During the event, Kyurem will know the Glaciate attack.

Mega-Raids:

Mega Glalie

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Field Research Encounters

Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit

Alolan Sandshrew

Seel

Shellder

Jynx

Eevee wearing a holiday hat

Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon

Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon

Crabrawler

Sneasel

Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit

Pokemon Go Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day

On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Hisuian Avalugg will also be available in Three-Star Raids with an increased chance of encountering a shiny.

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Winter Wonderland event

On Saturday, December 24, 2022 until Sunday, December 25, 2022, trainers can also take advantage of special bonuses offered during the event.

Daily Adventure Incense will last for 30 minutes.

You can receive 15 lucky Pokemon, and all Pokemon that you’ve had since before 2017 are guaranteed to be a Lucky Pokemon.

Complete the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge to encounter Galarian Mr. Mime.

