Game developer Niantic always releases Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour Schedule for each month, and here’s for April 2023. Here’s everything you need to know regarding April 2023’s Pokemon Spotlight.
The Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour is a weekly event where it features different Pokemons to have highly-boosted spawn rates and a special double bonus. It will last for an hour and trainers will get to catch as much as possible of the same featured species as they can, filling out your Pokedex by earning a lot of Candies to evolve the featured Pokemon. Along with the Spotlight Hours, there will be a Community Day featuring Togetic on the April 15th. Here are all the things to know about April 2023 Spotlight Hour and the schedule for each Pokemon.
Spotlight Hour Schedule for April 2023
Here is the full Spotlight Hour schedule for April 2023:
|Spotlight Hour Date
|Spotlight Hour Time
|Spotlight Pokemon
|Spotlight Bonus
|Possible to be Shiny
|April 4
|6PM – 7PM
|Exeggcute
|2x Catch Candy
|Yes
|April 11
|6PM – 7PM
|Shellder
|2x Transfer Candy
|Yes
|April 18
|6PM – 7PM
|Trapinch
|2x Evolution XP
|Yes
|April 25
|6PM – 7PM
|Tangela
|2x Catch Stardust
|Yes
Prepare for Spotlight Hour Event
Spotlight Hour event will only last for 60 minutes so you really need to be prepared for the event. Here are things you can do to prepare for the Spotlight Hour Event of April 2023.
- Make sure you have enough Poke Balls to catch multiple Spotlight Hour Pokemon.
- Make sure you have enough Berries to get double Candy or make catching easier.
- Clear out your Pokemon Storage Box to make room for all the Pokemon you’ll catch.
- Save up your PokeCoins and purchase an Incense for the event.
This is also the perfect time to use your premium items like Lucky Eggs or Star Pieces to increase the XP and Stardust you will earn since you will be catching a lot of Pokemon in the process.
