Game developer Niantic always releases Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour Schedule for each month, and here’s for April 2023. Here’s everything you need to know regarding April 2023’s Pokemon Spotlight.

The Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour is a weekly event where it features different Pokemons to have highly-boosted spawn rates and a special double bonus. It will last for an hour and trainers will get to catch as much as possible of the same featured species as they can, filling out your Pokedex by earning a lot of Candies to evolve the featured Pokemon. Along with the Spotlight Hours, there will be a Community Day featuring Togetic on the April 15th. Here are all the things to know about April 2023 Spotlight Hour and the schedule for each Pokemon.

Exeggcute will be the latest Pokemon to be featured in a Spotlight Hour. I t will go live on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 and the event will happen between 6PM-7PM local time.

Spotlight Hour Schedule for April 2023

Here is the full Spotlight Hour schedule for April 2023:

Spotlight Hour Date Spotlight Hour Time Spotlight Pokemon Spotlight Bonus Possible to be Shiny April 4 6PM – 7PM Exeggcute 2x Catch Candy Yes April 11 6PM – 7PM Shellder 2x Transfer Candy Yes April 18 6PM – 7PM Trapinch 2x Evolution XP Yes April 25 6PM – 7PM Tangela 2x Catch Stardust Yes

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prepare for Spotlight Hour Event

Spotlight Hour event will only last for 60 minutes so you really need to be prepared for the event. Here are things you can do to prepare for the Spotlight Hour Event of April 2023.

Make sure you have enough Poke Balls to catch multiple Spotlight Hour Pokemon.

to catch multiple Spotlight Hour Pokemon. Make sure you have enough Berries to get double Candy or make catching easier.

to get double Candy or make catching easier. Clear out your Pokemon Storage Box to make room for all the Pokemon you’ll catch.

to make room for all the Pokemon you’ll catch. Save up your PokeCoins and purchase an Incense for the event.

This is also the perfect time to use your premium items like Lucky Eggs or Star Pieces to increase the XP and Stardust you will earn since you will be catching a lot of Pokemon in the process.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.