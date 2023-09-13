It's been almost a year since the release of The Pokemon Company and Game Freak's latest Pokemon videogame, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This time around, they have finally released the highly anticipated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask and it comes in the patch update of 2.0.1! This introduces a whole new experience in the region of Paldea for Pokemon Trainers around the world and there are a lot of exciting things that we are excited to see for ourselves. Are you ready for a new adventure? Check out the full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 2.0.1 Patch Notes below.

What does the DLC: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero give anyway?

With the introduction of a new storyline in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, we'll need to know all the details that there is, especially for Pokemon Trainers and Pokemon Masters alike. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: Part 1 Teal Mask and Part 2 Indigo Disk promise new Pokemon to be introduced – This includes new Pokemon like Ogerpon, Terapagos, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. There will also be new places that Pokemon Trainers can explore – Kitakami Hall. This area is where villagers hold the Festival of Masks, a tradition that has been passed down for generations. Different kinds of stalls will be available in that specific area like Candy Apples to Yakisoba. During the introduction of the DLC for Part 1: The Teal Mask, you will also see a lot of familiar faces from Pokemon games coming from previous generations.

The DLC's Part 2: The Indigo Disk is set to be released this Winter 2023 if things don't take longer than they usually would do. Part of the whole $34.99 package of the DLC includes both Parts 1 and 2 and The Indigo Disk will introduce new exciting activities that every Pokemon Trainer that has paid the premium can partake in. The second installation of the DLC includes an opportunity to study abroad at the Blueberry Academy – A place where exciting Pokemon Battles take place. Alongside this, Pokemon Trainers will be given a chance to explore the undersea Terrarium, a facility with artificial environments made to tailor fit the best living conditions for Pokemon as it is seen to be teeming with them. Other Pokemon from previous generations will also be added so Pokemon Trainers from then are in for a very special and nostalgic trip down memory lane. Which Pokemon would you like to be included in this list? We're definitely looking forward to a whole lot that hasn't been ported to the latest Pokemon videogame, for sure!

Pokemon Trainers who have purchased the DLC will get both Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2: The Indigo Disk contents. For $34.99, Pokemon Trainers can enjoy exploring the region of Paldea's Area Zero. There are exclusive freebies for Pokemon Trainers that have made an Early Purchase Bonus: a Hisuian Zoroark that knows an unusual move, Happy Hour (A particular move cannot be learned through normal gameplay), along with Tera Blast, Bitter Malice, and Nasty Plot. This particular Early Purchase Bonus Hisuian Zoroark has a Dark Tera Type and has the Charismatic Mark which is a treat for all Pokemon Masters out there. This Early Purchase Bonus runs until October 31, 2023, and you will be given a code to redeem the Pokemon via the Mystery Gift feature in-game (This occurs after about 1 to 1.5 hours of gameplay, though individual gameplay time may vary.) An internet connection and a Nintendo Account are required to redeem the item in-game. Nintendo Switch Online membership is not required and the code may only be redeemed once.

Besides the special Hisuian Zoroark, Pokemon Trainers will also receive a New Uniform Set (Depending on what version of the game you have). This new uniform set will include sets for Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter. You can claim these new apparel by opening the X menu and selecting the Downloadable Content banner button at the bottom right of the menu.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version 2.0.1 Full Patch Notes

Prior to the release of the DLC, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak released the full patch notes of the game in version 2.0.1. This shares all the changes and bug fixes that are being introduced in the latest version of the game. Hopefully, this addresses some of the commonly encountered issues that Trainers are still experiencing in the game despite being launched late last year.

Newly Added Features in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Patch 2.0.1:

You will now be able to lock the mini-map that appears while you are out in the field so that up will always be north. You may do this by pressing the right joystick twice while you have the map app open to select the App and mini-maps locked setting.

setting. Camera settings have been added to the Options menu. These settings will let you adjust how the camera works while you are out in the field.

An added feature that allows you to signal a Pokemon accompanying you in the field to stop and wait where it is. To give this signal, all you have to do is press the left joystick.

You can now take pictures by pressing the A button while using the camera app.

You can now play music by pressing the ZL button or the ZR button while the camera app is open. You may find that Pokemon accompanying you in the field and people around you will react to the music you are listening to.

While using the Union Circle, Trainers can now share photos they have taken with the camera app during that Union Circle session with the friends they are playing with.

An added feature to TM MAchines that allows you to filter for moves your Pokemon can learn. By interacting with a TM Maching and selecting the option to filter for learnable moves, you will be able to display only TMs containing moves that a specific Pokemon can learn.

Bug Fixes and Feature Adjustments in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Patch 2.0.1:

Incorrect descriptive text for the moves Ceaseless Edge, Dire Claw, and Stone Axe, has been corrected. The descriptions for these moves previously included the words “aiming to land a critical hit,” but these moves do not increase the critical-hit ratio in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The wording has been removed from these descriptions.

A bug was fixed where the Itemfinder Mark would not be applied to a Pokemon even if the conditions were met.

Wild Pokemon that have the Titan Mark will now reappear in the field after a certain amount of time if they have been defeated.

Adjustments to the way Pokemon icons are displayed in the Boxes.

Other select bug fixes have been implemented as well

We are all excited and anxious to see the latest DLC be released today and we will be sharing more information on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask as soon as we have had a chance to play the game. Until then, if you are looking for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides, make sure to check out our collection here.

