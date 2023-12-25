The Indigo Disk review is wrapped around all those fancy activities and skits for the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC.

The Pokemon Company's ninth generation of Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, released its 2nd DLC called The Indigo Disk. While it offers a new adventure that lets Pokemon Trainers technically come back to the Unova region from Paldea, it also shares a plethora of new features that are both exciting and nostalgic at the same time. In this Indigo Disk review, we let you in on everything that you need to know for what you should expect if you are still on the fence about purchasing the second and latest DLC of Pokemon.

Did The Indigo Disk DLC Fix the Glitches?

Before getting to the thick of The Indigo Disk review, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet had a couple of things that need to be addressed. One of the major (and probably most obvious) things that had to be solved right away was the issue of the game having a lot of technical glitches that made the quite infamous.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have opened up a lot of new things for Trainers, both new and old. While introducing the open-world concept, there were a lot of serious glitches that Trainers faced during the early onset of the game's release. This made a lot of Nintendo Switch players shun purchasing and turned off most returning PokemonTrainers to even touch the game. Despite having both time and resources to possibly amend these issues for better playability, The Pokemon Company decided to just keep on progressing with new features and in-game events as well as two DLCs to make up for the technical disaster that the game was facing. During the first DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – The Teal Mask, no changes to address these features were made and the second DLC – The Indigo Disk, hasn't necessarily done that either.

Despite all the mishaps of the game, loving the ninth-generation game was tough but after a while, Trainers found the patience paired with the love of all things Pokemon to give the game a try and have found great experiences that made these glitches bearable (even the most whimsical ones). The ambitious open-world concept that they wanted to bring to the mainline Pokemon video game was too raw even though they already had a great opening act to it with Pokemon Legends: Arceus and it just didn't live up to the expectations.

The Indigo Disk Review – Storyline

The Indigo Disk, as mentioned, technically takes you back to the region of Unova at a school called the Blueberry Academy which is situated on a human-made island off the coast. Your character is an exchange student and continues the story of Kieran and Carmine that started in the first DLC – The Teal Mask. This completes the two halves of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero storyline and finally gives us an answer to what Terapagos is and what makes this Pokemon special. To be completely honest, the progression of the storyline is a bit weak but it gives us all the things that we need for closure in the ninth generation of Pokemon games.

We won't get into the whole details as that will be talked about in a separate article to spare you from spoilers but within all the Pokemon mainline video games, this DLC proves to be the most challenging one as it is packed with a lot of strong Trainers that even the most buffed Pokemon in your whole roster might have a difficult time trying to defeat them in battle.

The Indigo Disk Review – New Features

As we have shared in our previous article with all the new things you can do in The Indigo Disk, Pokemon Trainers will have the chance to catch Pokemon from previous generations which include Starter Pokemon and Legendary Pokemon, the ability to fly around Paldea with your box legendaries, and have the ability to see the world through your Pokemon's eyes.

Miraidon and Koraidon Gets the Power of Flight

In the base game of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, both Miraidon and Koraidon can glide across the skies. Now, in this latest DLC of the game, Pokemon Trainers are gifted the ability to fly across terrains by besting the Elite Trial set by Amarys of the BB League Elite Four and completing tasks and Blueberry Quests within the Blueberry Academy. In our honest opinion, this makes perfect sense to be the final open-world ability for Miraidon and Koraidon since it lets you roam around completely without having to bother against those pesky and annoying Trainers lying around the region of Paldea. It's both fun and functional but be warned, the trials can be a little tricky to finish so make sure to have a lot of patience when completing these tasks.

Legendary and Starter Pokemon are back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

One of the most appealing things to a former or returning Pokemon Trainer is having the ability to live in nostalgia in a new open-world setting in the Paldea region. With the introduction of biomes in The Indigo Disk, there are specific areas that spawn Starter Pokemon that they can catch and train to be a part of their current roster. Besides that, Legendary Pokemon like Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-oh, Latios, Latias, Kyogre, Groudon, Rayquaza, Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem, Solgaleo, Lunala, Necrozma, Kubfu, Spectrier, and Glastrier also spawn within these biomes. If these don't get you back into the game, we don't know what will (well, maybe the last feature can). You can increase the odds of having them spawn by 3,000 Battle Points to make specific Terariums have higher spawn rates which is perfect for possibly having Shiny Pokemon appear in specific areas that you need them to.

Be a Pokemon and do Pokemon things

Within The Indigo Disk DLC, you will encounter a device called the Synchro Machine that lets you see the world through your Pokemon's eyes. Not just that, Pokemon Trainers will be able to roam around and battle Pokemon that are within the area. Imagine, you're a Charizard. Maybe even a cute little Joltik that can frolic around the Terariums and battle other Pokemon. Do take note that there are a few things that you should keep in mind if you will be utilizing the Synchro Machine. You can't catch Pokemon while in this state, you can only battle them which makes it impossible to catch shiny Pokemon in this state. Be careful, they can auto-battle these Shiny Pokemon and might cause them to faint and disappear. Another thing that makes this whole Synchro Machine experience special is that Legendary Pokemon that are used for the Synchro Machine like Rayquaza (at level 70) will appear with its background music! Honestly, this exact feature makes the whole experience fun, and possibly is what sold the DLC toward all the influx of new Trainers coming to the region of Paldea. Be a Pokemon and do Pokemon things like you've always wanted to.

The Indigo Disk Review Verdict: The Skits Made It Worthwhile

While the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Part 2: The Indigo Disk had a very linear storyline, it was the all-new features that made the game holistic as it needed to given the technical issues and glitches that the game was facing. While a whole year has already passed since its release and no major fixes were done to better the game, these glitches may now all be negligible to most Pokemon Trainers as these are drowned out by the excitement of being able to catch familiar Pokemon in the latest version of the game as well as having to experience being an actual Pokemon as well. Seeing all these things and experiencing all these things is what returning and old Pokemon Trainers have always wanted and The Pokemon Company together with Game Freak has delivered on their promise. Of course, you really can't have it all, can you?

