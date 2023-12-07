Indigo Disk Details are here after Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's final trailer for it has just been recently released!

The Pokemon Company and Game Freak's latest game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will finally be releasing its second and final DLC called The Indigo Disk and we have all the freshest details coming from the announcement trailer that was shared earlier today. Though we have already some confirmation through official sources as well as leaks that are currently circulating online, we thought that Pokemon Trainers would need to see everything and we've listed down all that you need to know below!

The Indigo Disk Details – Straight Out from the Final Announcement Trailer

There are a lot of new and exciting things that Pokemon Trainers can look forward to in the upcoming DLC Part 2 of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. From the initial announcement that was shared, we know for a fact that The Indigo Disk will be taking place in the Blueberry Academy situated in the region of Unova where the setting is the opposite of how we found ourselves in The Teal Mask which represented the Past and Traditions of the Pokemon world.

Within the walls of Blueberry Academy, you will find biomes where Pokemon from all over the world can be found. These are artificial habitats that house familiar Pokemon that can be seen from generations past as well as the legendary Pokemon that you can catch at the later part of the game and the beloved starter Pokemon that were part of the options that you could choose from before. This is something that older Pokemon Trainers would love to see as they come forward toward the latest generation of Pokemon games.

So far, from what has been shared in the final announcement trailer of The Indigo Disk, we can be sure of the following additional features to look forward to For those who haven't seen the trailer, we linked it down below.

Legendary Pokemon making their comeback to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As confirmed you will be able to catch legendary Pokemon like Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-oh, Latios, Latias, Kyogre, Groudon, Rayquaza, Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem, Solgaleo, Lunala, Necrozma, Kubfu, Spectrier, and Glastrier. Trainers can meet a new curious character being introduced in the game named Snacksworthy at the Blueberry Academy. By completing his set of Blueberry Quests in the Terrarium, Trainers may earn snacks from the fellow that will allow them to encounter certain legendary Pokemon from previous generations. He will also share his extensive knowledge about these Pokemon with Trainers as well as the tall tales of his own heroic encounters with them. He really is something else, isn't he?

Miraidon and Koraidon Take to the Skies

There will be a new added power for your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet legendaries Miraidon and Koraidon – the ability to fly. You can conquer what is left in the world of Pokemon by having the ability to roam around the sky by taking on the Elite Trial set by Amarys of the BB League Elite Four. This feature will be made temporary as you play within the early stages of the DLC but will become permanent for Trainers to use so make sure to complete all the tasks and Blueberry Quests that are necessary to obtain the power of flight for your box legendary Pokemon.

See the world through your Pokemon's eyes

Once you have progressed far enough in DLC Part 2 – The Indigo Disk, Trainers will be able to use a device called the Synchro Machine that will let you see the world through your Pokemon's eyes. While you are synchronized with one another, you can move around and even battle wild Pokemon. Whether or not you can catch Pokemon while in this state, we have yet to know upon the release of the DLC on December 14, 2023.

New Mystery Gift Codes to use

If you have also seen, there is news circulating that you can claim a Shiny Lucario and a Darkrai by simply inputting the Mystery Gift Code. To claim Shiny Lucario, use the code SH1NYBUDDY while utilizing the code NEWM00N1SC0M1NG will yield you a Darkrai. A Master Ball mystery gift code will also be announced but that will come and be released by December 14, 2023.

Before the release of The Indigo Disk, make sure that you have already accomplished the main storyline of the base game in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well as having fully completed the storyline of DLC Part 1: The Teal Mask.

Best of luck, Trainers!