Published November 17, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet have just been released and Game Freak is giving away a free Flying Tera Type Pikachu to the people who purchased Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet early.

In previous Pokemon games, Game Freak uses the Mystery Gift feature to hand out limited edition pokemon to players. The Mystery Gift feature allows Game Freak to run internet events for a limited time period. This is the same case with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. To celebrate the release of the latest generation in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, Game Freak is giving out a special Flying Tera Type Pikachu for a limited time only. This Pikachu is special since it has a different model from the normal Pikachu. Aside from that, it knows the move Fly which is usually unable for a Pikachu to learn.

Flying Tera Type Pikachu Mystery Gift Event Period

Global: November 18 2022 – February 28 2023

To acquire this , the player needs to access the Mystery Gift feature. Getting this feature requires the player to get to a Pokemon Center in the game first which might take an hour or so. Once the Pokemon Center has been unlocked, a new feature, Poke Portal, becomes available. Once that is done, open the main menu and go to Poke Portal. Poke Portal allows players to use Mystery Gift and participate in the internet events held by Game Freak. Next, select the Mystery Gift option and then the “Get via Internet” option. Afterwards, select the “Downloadable Version Purchase Bonus” option and then wait for it to load. After a while, the special Pikachu will arrive in the game. If there’s space in your party, it will take up a spot. Otherwise, it goes straight to the PC Box.

Be sure to get this special Flying Tera Type Pikachu as this cannot be obtained through regular gameplay.