Pokemon's latest videogame, Scarlet and Violet (which is available on the Nintendo Switch) has just received another patch update in the 1.3.2 version and we've listed down all the details you need to know for this latest release.

Patch Update 1.3.2 Details

The recent update for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is not really that much although this may still count for some Trainers that are still out there, grinding or still figuring out the game in the region of Paldea. The update has made small adjustments relating to live tournaments and there is not really much to this patch but the following:

The official patch notes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:

Mechanic adjustments have been made for upcoming live tournaments

While there are no clear points on which stuff was worked on for Patch 1.3.2, Serebii.net shed some light on the subject matter:

“This patch includes a variety of bug fixes and focuses on a variety of changes for Live Tournaments that are held such as the International Championships It also features a change for the Ability Illuminate where it now prevents the user's Accuracy from being lowered.”

Previous Patch Updates for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you guys are wondering about all the other updates that were done to the game, during Patch Update 1.1.0 which was launched back in December 2022, it had the following changes:

Season 1 of Ranked Battles will kick off, allowing you to enjoy Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium.・Please check the in-game notice for more details about Ranked Battles Season 1.

An issue has been fixed that caused the music to not play correctly during battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path.

Other select bug fixes have been made.

In Patch Update 1.2.0, the game worked on the following details:

Additional functionality will be added for Pokemon Boxes: From a Pokemon’s summary, players will be able to change Pokemon’s nicknames, markings, held items, and mark- or Ribbon-related titles, as well as able to reorder moves, have Pokemon remember moves, have Pokemon forget moves, and use TMs. Players will be able to swap out held items by pressing the Y Button when in the Held Items view. Players will be able to select All Boxes while moving Pokemon or items in the Party and Boxes view and Held Items view. When in the Battle Team view, Pokemon in your Boxes that are assigned to a Battle Team will now have their icons displayed in a darker hue if those Pokemon are members of the Battle Team that is currently being displayed.

The News screen will be displayed when you connect to the internet from the main menu, just as it is when connecting to the internet from the Poke Portal.

During the release of Patch Update 1.3.0, The Pokemon Company Inc worked on the following:

Fixed an issue where players participating in invite-only online competitions had issues exiting battles, as well as being unable to see their ratings.

This patch will fix an issue with competitions that affected the Japanese and Korean Qualifiers for their National Championships and the Pokémon World Championships causing players to be unable to see rankings, face against the same opponents repeatedly, and be unable to exit out between battles. This patch comes ahead of a repeat of these qualifying competitions on May 28th.

Other select bug fixes have been implemented.

And lastly, during Patch Update 1.3.1, the following tweaks were made for the latest Pokemon game, Scarlet and Violet:

We hope that these patch updates for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would make the game more stable, balanced, and fair to all Trainers around the world. How do you feel about these changes? Let us know in the comment section below!

Make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming to know more about the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon like this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Patch Update 1.3.2!

Best of luck, Trainers!