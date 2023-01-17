Since being launched on November 18, 2022, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have received criticism regarding its gameplay being bogged down with technical issues left and right. So far, we have received its first update with initial fixes and ranked battles but we’ve yet to see more for the issues the players have been experiencing. What should we expect with the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet update?

What to expect in the latest update?

Very little is known about what will be included in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games update. As told by Serebii.net over on Twitter that the update will feature bug fixes and “added functionality” but details about these are still unknown.

Serebii Update: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Version 1.2 is set to launch in late February and feature bug fixes and "added functionality" https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQpic.twitter.com/enrytROlUV — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 12, 2023

We’ve seen how these updates improve the quality of the game and we’re expecting better performance from the promise that Nintendo and GameFreak have been working on given that the latest iteration of the Pokemon game had a lot of bugs from its release. We’ve had our laughs as we’ve seen numerous meme-able content from the game and wish to see better improvements in the future for its players and fans.

When will the update be released?

As mentioned on Twitter, the release date hasn’t been announced yet but is expected to come out by late February. Perhaps the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet update will include activities in line with the upcoming Pokemon Day this 2023 since this will be happening in the same month as well. Although there have been no announcements yet, we’re expecting Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to play a major role in this year’s celebration given that it is the latest installation in the Pokemon franchise and will celebrate the milestone together with Pokemon GO, Pokemon UNITE, and the other Pokemon titles as well.

As we get closer to the update’s release date, we are expecting to get more details on what the bug fixes and added functionality will be for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet update. Make sure to check in regularly as we give the latest news, updates, and events on Pokemon and its games here on ClutchPoints Gaming. As always, best of luck, Trainers!